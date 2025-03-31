TCU vs Texas: Elite Eight features Lone Star State showdown

article

The Brief The number one seed UT Austin Lady Longhorns take on the number two seed TCU Horned Frogs in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Women's Championship Tournament at 6pm on ESPN. Both teams are tied for the NCAA lead in total wins. Star transfers lead the way for both teams as Olympic medalist Hailey Van Lith leads TCU and Dallas native Taylor Jones leads the Longhorns.



A Texas-sized showdown is underway tonight, as the TCU women's basketball team hopes to continue its Cinderella story and make their first ever appearance in the Elite Eight, taking on the Texas Longhorns.

TCU vs. Texas: How to watch, stream

TCU vs. Texas

Date: Monday, March 31

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Legacy Arena at The BJCC, Birmingham, Alabama

TV/Stream: ESPN

The number one seed Lady Longhorns take on the second-seeded TCU Horned Frogs in Alabama on Monday night. The winner will advance to the Final Four.

TCU and Texas are tied for the NCAA lead in total wins. Both teams have a 34-3 record.

The Longhorns are making their 13th appearance in program history in the Elite Eight.

Texas is a 7.5-point favorite over TCU, according to BetMGM.

Coaching Match-up

Big picture view:

Head Coach Vic Schaefer has guided Texas to the Elite Eight in four of his five seasons in Austin.

Schaefer led them to a conference tournament championship appearance in the team's first year as a member of the Southeastern Conference.

The challenge of facing their inner-state rival, TCU Horned Frogs, is an opportunity for Schaefer to finally get over the hump and make it to the Final Four as a coach for the Lady Longhorns.

"TCU can make plays, so we're going to have to be really, really good on top with what we're doing offensively and defensively," said Schaefer.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 24: Head coach Vic Schaefer of the Texas Longhorns reacts during the Second Round game against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Moody Center on March 24, 2025 in Austin, Texas. Expand

TCU Head Coach, Mark Campbell, is just in his second season with the Horned Frogs and in his first NCAA tournament appearance with the team.

TCU is the third program Campbell has helped lead to the NCAA Tournament within his first two years in town. Both Oregon State (2012) and Sacramento State (2023) earned berths in Campbell's second season.

Big 12 Coach of the Year, Campbell, and the Horned Frogs are on a hot streak as they are Big 12 Tournament champions and look to add to their 13-game win streak. The team hasn't taken a loss since February 5th.

"It's going to be a heck of a game, but we've got our work cut out," said Campbell.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - MARCH 29: Head coach Mark Campbell of the TCU Horned Frogs looks on during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Expand

Star Transfers

Dig deeper:

Both Texas teams have Texas natives who help lead the way to the Elite Eight.

Starting with TCU transfer and Olympic medalist Hailey Van Lith.

This is Van Lith's fifth trip to the elite eight with three different teams.

She helped her former Louisville team knock the Longhorns out of the tournament two years ago.

"They're going to be tough we know they're going to be tough they have that DNA in them so we're going to have to match that," said Van Lith.

Hailey Van Lith #10 of the TCU Horned Frogs (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Van Lith goes head-to-head tonight against a Lady Longhorn team filled with Texas natives excited about the match-up.

Part of the Longhorns starting lineup includes Taylor Jones. The 24-year-old North Texas native graduated from Dallas Christian

Jones transferred to UT Austin her junior year, where she flourished and now even TCU's head coach has her on his radar.

"Taylor Jones is an athletic, strong, versatile post player," said Campbell.

Taylor Jones #44 of the Texas Longhorns (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

The 6'4 center is ready to go the distance for the inner-state rivalry.

"I mean, it's pretty surreal thinking that this is my last, I mean, potential few games as a college athlete." said Jones.