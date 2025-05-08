Police searching for suspect after attempted assault of TCU student

article

The Brief A female TCU student was grabbed near campus around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday morning. The suspect tried to assault her before running away; he remains on the loose. He is described as white or Hispanic, heavyset, with curly hair and wearing a beanie.



Police are looking for a man who grabbed a female TCU student near campus Thursday morning, according to a TCU Alert and Fort Worth police.

What we know:

An unidentified man grabbed the student around 7:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Winton Terrace East, near the TCU campus in Fort Worth.

The suspect attempted to physically assault her before running northbound from the scene. He remains at large.

What you can do:

Police are asking for help identifying the man. He is described as white or Hispanic, heavyset, with curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black or gray beanie, a brown long-sleeved sweater, and blue jeans.

Police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the nature of the attempted assault.

The identity and age of the victim have not been disclosed.

It’s unclear if the suspect is affiliated with the university or why he was in the area.