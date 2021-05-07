TCU hosts in-person graduation ceremonies for Class of 2020 and 2021

article

College graduates who did not get the chance to cross the stage last year can do so this weekend at Texas Christian University.

The Class of 2020 was invited to return for ceremonies Friday and Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. TCU’s Class of 2021 will be celebrated there as well.

The university said that while the pandemic has made it challenging for some graduates entering the job market, it’s given others a unique skillset.

"The class of 2021 has demonstrated tremendous skills in navigating the constantly changing employment market. Virtual learning in some instances has turned into ‘virtual employment’ as students accept jobs where they will be working/training from home," said Holly Ellman, a spokeswoman for TCU.

While one student begins training for a job as an investment banking analyst at Bank of America virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions, another is working remotely for eBay as a software engineer and has already launched a beta eBay program at TCU.

Meanwhile, Texas Woman’s University is celebrating graduates with drive-thru ceremonies at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday.

Students will exit their vehicle, receive their diploma and have formal photographs taken.