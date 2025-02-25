TCU gives a glimpse of its $83 million campus expansion plan

The Brief The university’s devised master plan includes a major revamp of the West Berry Street corridor to expand the campus footprint. Part of the $83 million expansion project includes two newly constructed dormitories, complete with convertible indoor and outdoor features, that will be connected by a massive open dining facility. Currently, close to 10,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at TCU. According to projections, that number will jump to 15,000 by 2033 . The university will continue to roll out more details of the campus expansion and its master plan in the coming weeks.



The future look of the Texas Christian University campus in Fort Worth is emerging.

What we know:

The university’s devised master plan includes a major revamp of the West Berry Street corridor to expand the campus footprint.

Part of the $83 million expansion project includes two newly constructed dormitories, complete with convertible indoor and outdoor features, that will be connected by a massive open dining facility.

"TCU has a very powerful brand right now. We are attracting very high qualified students across a diverse range of backgrounds," said Jason Soileau, assistant vice chancellor of planning, design and construction for TCU. "It’s important that the facilities enable those students to grow and develop."

TCU owns multiple parcels of land along West Berry, where some buildings will be demolished to make way for a new gateway to the university from the east.

It will include a park and green space connecting to Fort Worth’s Trinity Trails.

"Berry Street itself will become a dynamic, multiuse urban district that is unmistakably TCU in its aesthetic and provide market-based upper divisions, student housing, high-end retail and ultimately probably office space," said Soileau.

By the numbers:

Currently, close to 10,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at TCU. According to projections, that number will jump to 15,000 by 2033.

What they're saying:

Current students are excited about their campus’ future.

"We are kind of known as a small university. We don’t have a lot of students," said student Cade Elliott Jr. "But I think to add new buildings to the area might be kind of interesting and attract more young talent to the university."

"I think it’s really cool," said student Olivia Pena. "I won’t be here much longer, but I mean it will be nice to come back to and visit and see."

What's next:

The university will continue to roll out more details of the campus expansion and its master plan in the coming weeks.