Taylor Swift gives over $50 million in bonuses to entire Eras Tour staff: Report

It appears Taylor Swift’s generosity knows no bounds.

Not only did Swift give six-figure bonuses to all of the trucker drivers responsible for moving her equipment across the country during her Eras Tour, but the pop star also shelled out large bonuses to all of her touring staff, TMZ reported.

About $45 million in bonuses were given to Swift’s sound techs, caterers, stagehands, backup dancers and others, according to TMZ.

Sources told People magazine Swift gave out over $55 million total in bonuses to the touring staff.

The Grammy-winning artist’s U.S. leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour, which commenced in March, is coming to a close.

The singer is set to kick off the international leg of her Eras Tour on August 24 in Mexico City, Mexico, according to Swift’s official website.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.