Couple arrested for fentanyl overdose death of Denton woman

Mugshots of Taylor Lambert, Matthew Clark. Courtesy: Denton County.

A couple has been arrested in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a woman in Denton.

Overdose of Denton woman

What we know:

On Dec. 27, Denton police responded to an overdose call at a home in the 2200 block of W. Hickory Street. Officers found 34-year-old Amber Morris unresponsive at the scene.

She was pronounced dead, and an investigation later determined her death was caused by fentanyl poisoning.

Fentanyl Investigation

Taylor Lambert: Denton County Jail

Detectives traced the source of the fentanyl to 29-year-old Taylor Lambert and 38-year-old Matthew "Hunter" Clark, who allegedly sold the drug to Morris the night before her death. Denton police obtained murder warrants for both suspects.

Matthew Clark: Denton County Jail

On March 12, authorities arrested Lambert in Richardson. After questioning her, police obtained an arrest warrant for Clark, who was taken into custody the following day in Frisco.

Lambert was booked into the Denton County Jail on a $250,000 bond. Clark remains in custody, but a bond has not yet been set.

Denton officials said the two were a couple.

Local perspective:

In September 2023, Texas enacted a law making the delivery of fentanyl resulting in death a criminal murder offense. Since then, Denton authorities have made eight fentanyl-related murder arrests.

