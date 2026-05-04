Tawakoni volunteer firefighter accused of child grooming
HUNT COUNTY, Texas - A member of the Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Department in Hunt County was arrested for allegedly grooming a child.
What we know:
Court records show Brian Carcamo was arrested on April 22 and booked into the Hunt County jail on a charge of child grooming.
His bond was set at $100,000.
Carcamo is listed as a member of the Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Department on the department’s website.
The department posted a message on social media confirming that a member who is under criminal investigation was placed on suspension in March.
The department said the member passed a drug screening and background check and had no felony convictions prior to joining the volunteer organization.
What we don't know:
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released details of the case.
The Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Department did not comment on the allegations against Carcamo.
The Source: The information in this story comes from jail records, the Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Department's website and a post on the department's Facebook page.