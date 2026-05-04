Tawakoni volunteer firefighter accused of child grooming

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The Brief Brian Carcamo, a member of the Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Department, was arrested April 22 on a child grooming charge. The department confirmed Carcamo was suspended in March, noting he previously passed all background checks and drug screenings. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released details regarding the specific allegations or the nature of the investigation.



A member of the Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Department in Hunt County was arrested for allegedly grooming a child.

What we know:

Court records show Brian Carcamo was arrested on April 22 and booked into the Hunt County jail on a charge of child grooming.

His bond was set at $100,000.

Carcamo is listed as a member of the Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Department on the department’s website.

The department posted a message on social media confirming that a member who is under criminal investigation was placed on suspension in March.

The department said the member passed a drug screening and background check and had no felony convictions prior to joining the volunteer organization.

What we don't know:

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released details of the case.

The Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Department did not comment on the allegations against Carcamo.