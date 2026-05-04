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Tawakoni volunteer firefighter accused of child grooming

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Published  May 4, 2026 1:34pm CDT
Hunt County
FOX 4
article

Brian Carcamo 

The Brief

    • Brian Carcamo, a member of the Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Department, was arrested April 22 on a child grooming charge.
    • The department confirmed Carcamo was suspended in March, noting he previously passed all background checks and drug screenings.
    • The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released details regarding the specific allegations or the nature of the investigation.

HUNT COUNTY, Texas - A member of the Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Department in Hunt County was arrested for allegedly grooming a child.

What we know:

Court records show Brian Carcamo was arrested on April 22 and booked into the Hunt County jail on a charge of child grooming.

His bond was set at $100,000.

Carcamo is listed as a member of the Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Department on the department’s website.

The department posted a message on social media confirming that a member who is under criminal investigation was placed on suspension in March.

The department said the member passed a drug screening and background check and had no felony convictions prior to joining the volunteer organization.

What we don't know:

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released details of the case.

The Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Department did not comment on the allegations against Carcamo.

The Source: The information in this story comes from jail records, the Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Department's website and a post on the department's Facebook page.

Hunt CountyCrime and Public Safety