Taste food from the best chefs in Dallas: Tuna tartare

Tuna Tartare with Black Rice Chip and Shiso Gelee

Citronette Ingredients:

Shiro Dashi: 500g

Meyer Lemon Juice: 500g

Olive Oil: 500g

Instructions:

Combine the shiro dashi, Meyer lemon juice, and olive oil in a bowl.

Whisk until well-emulsified.

Black Rice Chip Ingredients:

Forbidden Black Rice: 500g

Water: 2000g

Salt: 10g

Instructions:

Cook the black rice in a large pot with water and salt until the rice is completely overcooked and mushy.

Once cooked and the water has evaporated, transfer the rice to a blender and blend until smooth.

Spread the blended rice into a thin layer on parchment paper, sprinkle with sesame seeds, and allow it to dry overnight.

Once dried, fry the rice at 400°F until it puffs and becomes crispy.

Shiso Gelee Ingredients:

Tomato Water: 3 liters

Fresh Ginger (toasted): 75g

Kaffir Lime Leaves: 10 leaves

Shiso Leaves: 100g

Fresh Mint: 100g

Lime Juice: 300g

Gelatin Sheets: For every 100g of liquid, hydrate 1.5 sheets of gelatin in ice water

Instructions:

Toast the ginger and kaffir lime leaves to release their flavors.

Add tomato water to the toasted ginger and lime leaves, allowing them to steep and infuse.

Steep the shiso and mint leaves into the mixture for a fresh herbal note.

Stir in the lime juice to balance the flavors.

For every 100g of liquid, add 1.5 hydrated gelatin sheets to create the perfect texture for the gelee.

Plating:

1. Place a small mound of the marinated tuna tartare on the plate.

2. Garnish with crispy black rice chips for texture.

3. Add a spoonful of the shiso gelee on the side or under the tuna for a refreshing, citrusy note.

4. Serve immediately and enjoy the contrast of flavors and textures!

