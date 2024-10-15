Taste food from the best chefs in Dallas: Tuna tartare
Tuna Tartare with Black Rice Chip and Shiso Gelee
Citronette Ingredients:
- Shiro Dashi: 500g
- Meyer Lemon Juice: 500g
- Olive Oil: 500g
Instructions:
Combine the shiro dashi, Meyer lemon juice, and olive oil in a bowl.
Whisk until well-emulsified.
Black Rice Chip Ingredients:
- Forbidden Black Rice: 500g
- Water: 2000g
- Salt: 10g
Instructions:
Cook the black rice in a large pot with water and salt until the rice is completely overcooked and mushy.
Once cooked and the water has evaporated, transfer the rice to a blender and blend until smooth.
Spread the blended rice into a thin layer on parchment paper, sprinkle with sesame seeds, and allow it to dry overnight.
Once dried, fry the rice at 400°F until it puffs and becomes crispy.
Shiso Gelee Ingredients:
- Tomato Water: 3 liters
- Fresh Ginger (toasted): 75g
- Kaffir Lime Leaves: 10 leaves
- Shiso Leaves: 100g
- Fresh Mint: 100g
- Lime Juice: 300g
- Gelatin Sheets: For every 100g of liquid, hydrate 1.5 sheets of gelatin in ice water
Instructions:
Toast the ginger and kaffir lime leaves to release their flavors.
Add tomato water to the toasted ginger and lime leaves, allowing them to steep and infuse.
Steep the shiso and mint leaves into the mixture for a fresh herbal note.
Stir in the lime juice to balance the flavors.
For every 100g of liquid, add 1.5 hydrated gelatin sheets to create the perfect texture for the gelee.
Plating:
1. Place a small mound of the marinated tuna tartare on the plate.
2. Garnish with crispy black rice chips for texture.
3. Add a spoonful of the shiso gelee on the side or under the tuna for a refreshing, citrusy note.
4. Serve immediately and enjoy the contrast of flavors and textures!