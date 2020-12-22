TASO reviewing video of Austin LBJ Jaguars loss to Lindale Eagles

The Texas Association of Sports Officials (TASO) announced that it will be looking into the allegations surrounding the state semifinal game between the Lindale Eagles and the Austin LBJ Jaguars.

"While we have not received details of specific concerns from the coaching staff at LBJ High School or Austin Independent School District, TASO did request game video which LBJ provided," TASO announced in a press release on Monday. "TASO officials will review the video play by play."

Last week, the local NAACP filed a complaint with the UIL following Friday's game. The Eagles won the game 31-28, but the NAACP said it was only because of unfair officiating.

After the first half of the game, the Jaguars led 28 to 7. In the second half, Fenner said officials called 16 penalties on the Jaguars, while ignoring all but two penalties made by the Eagles. The Eagles went on to win by a field goal after an LBJ touchdown was called back.

"I don't feel like my players and my team lost that game solely because we played bad or we made bad calls. Yes, some of that did take place, but the officials had took part in some of that as well. So I hadn't experienced that before to that degree. You know, this is not the first time that a game has been officiated bad. Won't be the last time, but it was pretty clear whose favor that the officials were for," said Fenner.

Dozens of parents and players are also convinced something was up. Austin NAACP President Nelson Linder said he received about 60 calls and letters regarding officials at the game.

