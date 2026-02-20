National Margarita Day: Best deals in North Texas for 2026

article

Forget the traffic reports and the 7-day forecast… the only thing you need to monitor this weekend is the flow of tequila.

Sunday, Feb. 22 is National Margarita Day, and we’ve found enough deals in DFW to make sure your Sunday Funday stays on budget and on the rocks.

Local perspective:

Here is a list of the top deals for National Margarita Day 2026:

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant (Plano, Arlington):

$8 premium margaritas.

Birdie’s Eastside (Lakewood):

$10 spicy and skinny Socorro margaritas all day.

Blue Mesa Grill (Addison, Plano):

$5 margaritas all day.

Blue Goose Cantina:

$9 top-shelf margaritas and $5 frozen and rocks margaritas.

Christie’s (Greenville Avenue):

$8 specialty margaritas and $5 well tequila margaritas.

Chuy’s:

Upgrade house margaritas to a "Grande" for $2; $1 floaters all day.

Commons Club (Design District):

$10 signature margaritas.

The Exchange Food Hall (Downtown Dallas):

$4 margaritas all day.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop:

$5 Sangria Rita Swirls and house margaritas.

Happiest Hour (Harwood District):

$9 Classic Patrón Margaritas.

Lawnie’s Bar (Lower Greenville):

$6 Socorro top-shelf margaritas from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Mayer’s Garden (Lower Greenville):

$5 Rox Rita, $7 frozen spiked margarita, and $9 Cadillac margarita.

Miriam Cocina (Coppell and Klyde Warren):

$6 margaritas all day.

Tequila Social (Harwood District):

$10 Classic Cowboy Boot Margaritas, frozen or on the rocks.

The Mexican (Design District):

$25 premium margarita flight.

The Rustic (Uptown):

$5 house margaritas all day long.

Uno Mas Tex-Mex (Downtown Dallas):

$6 margaritas all day.