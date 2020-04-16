Tarrant County woman credits prayer with her recovery after spending a month in the hospital due to COVID-19

A 51-year-old Tarrant County woman who tested positive for COVID-19 left the hospital to cheers after nearly a month.

Her time there was spent being put on a ventilator and being sedated.

Dianne Noack was in a hospital bed for a month, shut off from family and friends.

In and out of sedation, and unsure of how much time has passed.

She credits her recovery to her hard working medical staff and the power of prayer.

“Anybody can get it. I took precautions and I still got it,” Noack said.

Noack is recounting one of the scariest months of her life, spent at Texas Health Harris Methodist Alliance Hospital in Fort Worth.

“I thought that I was just going through allergies, that I was just having sinus, allergy problems,” she recalled.

But after taking steroids and antibiotics and visiting both urgent care and the emergency room, her fever persisted and doctors admitted her to the hospital for pneumonia.

And on March 17, COVID-19 was not at the top of her mind as the possible culprit.

It was about a week before Tarrant County issued a stay-at-home order.

By March 21, Noack was on a ventilator.

“I knew where I was, but then I just didn’t know what was going on,” she recalled.

She lost track of the days, only catching glimpses of her medical team in protective gear while in and out of consciousness.

“It was something that I don’t wish upon anybody,” Noack said. “You’re just out of it, you’re helpless, you know I’m hooked up to all these things!”

For 27 days, Dianne was intubated three different times.

And while the details are still fuzzy, she remembers support from a distance from her husband, Joe, and 17-year-old son, Tyler.

“He’d come up to the hospital holding pictures up in the parking lot, you know, posters and so they both have been wonderful,” she said.

Her health started to improve on Palm Sunday, and she credits prayer for her recovery.

“I truly believe that that’s what helped me gain my strength together and say ‘Okay, you’re going to fight this and you’re going to get home,’” Noack said,

Her medical team lined up and cheered her on after she was discharged.

They were happy to see their first patient in such critical condition make a positive recovery.

“I just want to be able to curl up on the sofa with my husband and my dogs and be able to watch a movie. Have some normalcy, you know?” she added.

Her husband and son both tested negative for COVID-19.

Her throat is still healing, but she is back home with her family.

And she’s getting back to work, as the vice president of a military sales company. She’s now getting to checking email.

She said that she believes everything happens for a reason, and this experience has brought her family closer to God and closer to each other.

