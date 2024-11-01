Where to vote in Tarrant County on Election Day
FORT WORTH - Tarrant County registered voters on Election Day can vote at any polling location in the county from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. To vote, all registered voters need any one of the approved IDs.
Arlington
- Kenneth Davis Elementary School Library 900 Eden Road Arlington, TX 76001
- R. F. Patterson Elementary School Cafeteria 6621 Kelly Elliott Road Arlington, TX 76001
- Summit High School Performing Arts Center Lobby (Reception Area) 1071 Turner Warnell Road Arlington, TX 76001
- T. A. Howard Middle School Library 7501 Calender Road Arlington, TX 76001
- Janet Brockett Elementary School Cafeteria 810 Dove Meadows Drive Arlington, TX 76002
- Martha Reid Leadership Academy Room #28 500 Country Club Drive Arlington, TX 76002
- MISD Student Nutrition Department Auditorium 1151 Mansfield Webb Road Arlington, TX 76002
- Pearcy Stem Academy Library 601 East Harris Road Arlington, TX 76002
- Timberview High School PAC 7700 South Watson Road Arlington, TX 76002
- Dora E. Nichols Junior High School Fine Arts Hallway 2201 Ascension Boulevard Arlington, TX 76006
- Elzie Odom Athletic Center Burn Room 1601 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard Arlington, TX 76006
- Sherrod Elementary School Gym 2626 Lincoln Drive Arlington, TX 76006
- Arlington ISD Dan Dipert Career & Technical Center Seminar Rooms 1 & 2 2101 Browning Drive Arlington, TX 76010
- Beth Anderson Elementary School Library & Family Representatives Office 1101 Timberlake Drive Arlington, TX 76010
- Blanton Elementary School Front Hallway at Main Entrance 1900 South Collins Street Arlington, TX 76010
- C. B. Berry Elementary School G192A Family Room 1800 Joyce Street Arlington, TX 76010
- East Library and Recreation Center Community Room 1817 New York Avenue Arlington, TX 76010
- Elks Lodge 2114 Ballroom 601 West Pioneer Parkway Arlington, TX 76010
- Meadowbrook Recreation Center Activity Room A 1400 Dugan Street Arlington, TX 76010
- Myrtle Thornton Elementary School Library 2301 East Park Row Drive Arlington, TX 76010
- Tarrant County Subcourthouse in Arlington First Floor Meeting Room 700 East Abram Street Arlington, TX 76010
- AT&T Stadium East Main Platform (Entry C) One AT&T Way Arlington, TX 76011
- John Webb Elementary School Gymnasium 1300 North Cooper Street Arlington, TX 76011
- Shepherd of Life Lutheran Church Narthex 715 East Lamar Boulevard Arlington, TX 76011
- Berta May Pope Elementary School Gym (behind main building) 901 Chestnut Drive Arlington, TX 76012
- Lamar High School Gym C 1400 West Lamar Boulevard Arlington, TX 76012
- New World United Methodist Church Adult Classroom 2201 North Davis Drive Arlington, TX 76012
- Shackelford Junior High School Library 2000 North Fielder Road Arlington, TX 76012
- St. Stephen Methodist Church Family Life Center / Gymnasium 1800 West Randol Mill Road Arlington, TX 76012
- Wimbish World Language Academy Cafeteria 1601 Wright Street Arlington, TX 76012
- Arlington First Church of the Nazarene Foyer & Worship Center 1301 West Green Oaks Boulevard Arlington, TX 76013
- Casa de Oracion Family Center Fellowship Hall 2323 James Street Arlington, TX 76013
- Central YMCA Classroom 2200 South Davis Drive Arlington, TX 76013
- Epworth United Methodist Church Family Life Center / Gym 1400 South Cooper Street Arlington, TX 76013
- Woodland West Church of Christ Main Lobby 3101 West Park Row Drive Arlington, TX 76013
- Town of Pantego Council Chambers Council Chambers / Court Chambers 1614 South Bowen Road Pantego, TX 76013
- Atherton Elementary School Stem Lab 2101 Overbrook Drive Arlington, TX 76014
- Bob Duncan Center Main Hall 2800 South Center Street Arlington, TX 76014
- Ethel Goodman Elementary School Library 1400 Rebecca Lane Arlington, TX 76014
- Edify Community Fellowship Church Fellowship Hall 3005 Sprocket Drive Arlington, TX 76015
- Floyd Gunn Junior High School / Fine Arts and Dual Language Academy Library 3000 South Fielder Road Arlington, TX 76015
- Foster Elementary School Gym 1025 High Point Road Arlington, TX 76015
- Charles W. Young Junior High School Gym A 3200 Woodside Drive Arlington, TX 76016
- Jason B. Little Elementary School Main Hallway 3721 Little Road Arlington, TX 76016
- Key Elementary School Main Hallway & Cafeteria Space 3621 Roosevelt Drive Arlington, TX 76016
- Miller Elementary School Gym 6401 West Pleasant Ridge Road Arlington, TX 76016
- Ron Wright Lake Arlington Branch Library Community Room 4000 West Green Oaks Boulevard Arlington, TX 76016
- The Welcome Table Christian Church Foyer & Main Gathering Area 4600 Highwood Drive Arlington, TX 76016
- Dalworthington Gardens City Hall Council Room 2600 Roosevelt Drive Dalworthington Gardens, TX 76016
- City of Arlington South Service Center Training Room 1100 Southwest Green Oaks Boulevard Arlington, TX 76017
- Cliff Nelson Recreation Center Multipurpose Room 4600 West Bardin Road Arlington, TX 76017
- Glenn Harmon Elementary School Library 5700 Petra Drive Arlington, TX 76017
- Grace Community Church Gymnasium 801 West Bardin Road Arlington, TX 76017
- Lynridge of Arlington Assisted Living & Memory Care Front Foyer & Media Room 3424 Interstate 20 West Arlington, TX 76017
- Rush Creek Church Atrium / Commons 2350 Southwest Green Oaks Boulevard Arlington, TX 76017
- Southwest Branch Library Community Room 3311 Southwest Green Oaks Boulevard Arlington, TX 76017
- Truett Boles Junior High School Cafeteria 3900 Southwest Green Oaks Boulevard Arlington, TX 76017
- Alpha International Seventh-day Adventist Church Fellowship Hall 6000 South Collins Street Arlington, TX 76018
- New Life Fellowship Auditorium 201 East Sublett Road Arlington, TX 76018
- Southeast Branch Library Community Room 900 Southeast Green Oaks Boulevard Arlington, TX 76018
- St. Andrews United Methodist Church Link-Reception Area 2045 Southeast Green Oaks Boulevard Arlington, TX 76018
- Tarrant County College Southeast Campus ESCT HUB 2100 Southeast Parkway Arlington, TX 76018
- University of Texas at Arlington Maverick Activity Center Lobby 500 West Nedderman Drive Arlington, TX 76019
Azle
- Azle ISD PD Conference Room 483 Sandy Beach Road, Suite A Azle, TX 76020
- The Edge Church (Good Shepherd Lutheran Church) Room 1, Fellowship Building 1313 Southeast Parkway Azle, TX 76020
Bedford
- Bedford Public Library Meeting Room 2424 Forest Ridge Drive Bedford, TX 76021
- Freedom Church Front Lobby 701 Harwood Road Bedford, TX 76021
- New Beginnings Church Lobby 2000 Forum Parkway Bedford, TX 76021
- St. Michael Catholic Church Formation Hall 3713 East Harwood Road Bedford, TX 76021
- The Center Multipurpose Room 2801 Forest Ridge Drive Bedford, TX 76021
- Central Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 1120 Central Drive Bedford, TX 76022
- Pat May Center Blair Room 1849-B Central Drive Bedford, TX 76022
- Stonegate Elementary School Front Lobby 900 Bedford Road Bedford, TX 76022
Benbrook
- Benbrook Community Center Main Room 228 San Angelo Avenue Benbrook, TX 76126
- Benbrook Community Center YMCA Multipurpose Room 1899 Winscott Road Benbrook, TX 76126
- Benbrook Public Library Large Meeting Room 1065 Mercedes Street Benbrook, TX 76126
Blue Mound
- Blue Mound Community Center Community Center Hall Area 1824 Fagan Drive Blue Mound, TX 76131
Burleson
- Heritage Place Independent Living First Floor Atrium 300 Huguley Boulevard Burleson, TX 76028
- Oak Grove Baptist Church Recreation Outreach Center (ROC) - Gym 12351 Oak Grove Road South Burleson, TX 76028
- Precinct One Garage Main Meeting Room at Front of Facility 800 East Rendon Crowley Road Burleson, TX 76028
- Retta Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 13201 Rendon Road Burleson, TX 76028
- St Ann Roman Catholic Church Faith Formation Center Rooms 3 & 4 100 Southwest Alsbury Boulevard Burleson, TX 76028
Colleyville
- Bransford Elementary School Gym 601 Glade Road Colleyville, TX 76034
- Colleyville Recreation Center Annex A Annex A 5008 Roberts Road Colleyville, TX 76034
- Glenhope Elementary School Cafeteria 6600 Glenhope Circle North Colleyville, TX 76034
- Liberty Elementary School Gym (back of school) 1101 West McDonwell School Road Colleyville, TX 76034
Crowley
- Crouch Event Center in Bicentennial Park Live Oak Room 900 East Glendale Street Crowley, TX 76036
- Crowley Assembly of God Fellowship Hall 721 South Crowley Road Crowley, TX 76036
- Crowley Recreation Center Daisy Room 405 South Oak Street Crowley, TX 76036
- St. Francis Village A & B Room 4125 St. Francis Village Road Crowley, TX 76036
Edgecliff Village
- Edgecliff Village Community Center Community Center 1605 Edgecliff Road Edgecliff Village, TX 76134
Euless
- Bear Creek Elementary School Gym 401 Bear Creek Drive Euless, TX 76039
- Euless Family Life Senior Center Arts and Crafts Room 300 West Midway Drive Euless, TX 76039
- King of Kings Arabic Church Fellowship Hall 1401 North Main Street Euless, TX 76039
- Life Connection Church Lobby 208 Nutmeg Lane Euless, TX 76039
- Hurst Euless Bedford I.S.D. Auxiliary Services Training Rooms A, B, C, D 1350 West Euless Boulevard Euless, TX 76040
- South Euless Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 1000 Simmons Drive Euless, TX 76040
- South Euless Elementary School Library 605 South Main Street Euless, TX 76040
- St. John Baptist Church Family Center 3324 House Anderson Road Euless, TX 76040
Everman
- Everman Civic Center Ballroom 213 North Race Street Everman, TX 76140
- Jefferson Davis 9th Grade Center Lobby (Commons) 615 Townley Drive Everman, TX 76140
Forest Hill
- Berea Baptist Church Fellowship Hall (Cafeteria) 6901 Forest Hill Drive Forest Hill, TX 76140
- Forest Hill Civic & Convention Center Room 101 6901 Wichita Street Forest Hill, TX 76140
Fort Worth
- Bill R. Johnson CTE Center Community Room A117 4500 Longhorn Trail Fort Worth, TX 76036
- Tarrant County College Trinity River Campus TRTR - 3600A Lobby (Rotunda) 300 Trinity Campus Circle Fort Worth, TX 76102
- Tarrant County Plaza Building 3rd Floor Conference Room 201 Burnett Street Fort Worth, TX 76102
- Trinity Terrace Chisholm Room 1600 Texas Street Fort Worth, TX 76102
- Christ Cathedral Church Event Center 3201 Purington Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76103
- Sagamore Hill Elementary School Front of Library Hallway & Computer Lab 701 South Hughes Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76103
- Victory Temple Worship Center Cafeteria 2001 Oakland Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76103
- Carroll Peak Elementary School Cafeteria 1201 East Jefferson Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76104
- Community Christian Church Center Building Cafeteria 1720 East Vickery Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76104
- Fire Station Community Center Westside Gymnasium 1601 Lipscomb Street Fort Worth, TX 76104
- Kingdom Manifesters Church Sanctuary 2401 McCurdy Street Fort Worth, TX 76104
- Morningside Elementary School Auditorium 2601 Evans Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76104
- Southside Community Center Hazel B 959 East Rosedale Street Fort Worth, TX 76104
- Van Zandt-Guinn Elementary School Cafeteria 600 Kentucky Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76104
- D. McRae Elementary School Science Lab 3316 Avenue N Fort Worth, TX 76105
- Grace Temple Seventh-Day Adventist Church Fellowship Hall 4200 East Berry Street Fort Worth, TX 76105
- House of Prayer & Praise Church Fellowship Hall 5025 Avenue G Fort Worth, TX 76105
- Rising Star Baptist Church Chapel 4216 Avenue M Fort Worth, TX 76105
- Sycamore Recreation Center Multipurpose Room 2525 East Rosedale Street Fort Worth, TX 76105
- TWU - Nick and Lou Martin University Center Ballroom / Andrews Hall 3165 East Rosedale Street Fort Worth, TX 76105
- William M. McDonald YMCA Studio A 2701 Moresby Street Fort Worth, TX 76105
- Diamond Hill Community Center Large Multipurpose Room 1700 Northeast 37th Street Fort Worth, TX 76106
- Diamond Hill/Jarvis Branch Library Meeting Room 1300 Northeast 35th Street Fort Worth, TX 76106
- Iglesia Palabra de Amor Dining Area 3402 Northwest 28th Street Fort Worth, TX 76106
- Como Community Center Multipurpose Room #4 - 5 4660 Horne Street Fort Worth, TX 76107
- Lena Pope Messman Hall 3200 Sanguinet Street Fort Worth, TX 76107
- Thomas Place Community Center Dance Room 4237 Lafayette Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76107
- UNT - Health Science Center IREB Building 1st Floor Lobby 3430 Camp Bowie Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76107
- Blue Haze Elementary School Multipurpose Room 601 Blue Haze Drive Fort Worth, TX 76108
- Redeemer Bible Church Fellowship Hall Auditorium 100 Verna Trail North Fort Worth, TX 76108
- McLean 6th Grade School Auditorium 3201 South Hills Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76109
- Southcliff Baptist Church Concourse, Main Campus 4100 Southwest Loop 820 Fort Worth, TX 76109
- Southwest Regional Library Meeting Room 4001 Library Lane Fort Worth, TX 76109
- Tanglewood Elementary School Cafeteria 3060 Overton Park Drive West Fort Worth, TX 76109
- E. M. Daggett Elementary School Gym 958 Page Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76110
- George C. Clarke Elementary School Gym 3300 South Henderson Street Fort Worth, TX 76110
- Grace Fellowship Baptist Church Conference / Fellowship Room 3801 McCart Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76110
- Harriet Griffin FWISD Professional Development Center Room 108 3150 McCart Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76110
- Lily B. Clayton Elementary School Cafeteria 2000 Park Place Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76110
- R. L. Paschal High School Gus Bates Lobby 2911 Forest Park Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76110
- Richard J. Wilson Elementary School Gym 900 West Fogg Street Fort Worth, TX 76110
- Victory Forest Community Center Computer Lab 3427 Hemphill Street Fort Worth, TX 76110
- Worth Heights Community Center Activity Room 4 3551 New York Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76110
- Worth Heights Elementary School Library 519 East Butler Street Fort Worth, TX 76110
- Andrew "Doc" Session Community Center Activity Room 201 South Sylvania Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76111
- Oakhurst Elementary School Gym 2700 Yucca Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76111
- Riverside Applied Learning Center Gym 3600 Fossil Drive Fort Worth, TX 76111
- Riverside Community Center Meeting Room 3700 East Belknap Street Fort Worth, TX 76111
- Springdale Elementary School Auditorium 3207 Hollis Street Fort Worth, TX 76111
- Versia L. Williams Elementary School Gym 901 Baurline Street Fort Worth, TX 76111
- All Peoples Church Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Hall (Coleman Hall) 1959 Sandy Lane Fort Worth, TX 76112
- Atwood McDonald Elementary School Gym 1850 Barron Lane Fort Worth, TX 76112
- East Regional Library Meeting Room 6301 Bridge Street Fort Worth, TX 76112
- Eastern Hills High School Main Lobby 5701 Shelton Street Fort Worth, TX 76112
- Handley-Meadowbrook Community Center Multipurpose Room 2 6201 Beaty Street Fort Worth, TX 76112
- Legacy Fellowship Church Fellowship Hall 5320 Norma Street Fort Worth, TX 76112
- Martin Luther King Community Center Activity Room 3 5565 Truman Drive Fort Worth, TX 76112
- New Life Deaf Fellowship Fellowship Hall 6917 Brentwood Stair Road Fort Worth, TX 76112
- Park Meadows Apartments Lobby / Immunity Room 2716 Yeager Street Fort Worth, TX 76112
- St. Matthew United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall 2414 Hitson Lane Fort Worth, TX 76112
- The Potter's House Back of Main Sanctuary 1270 Woodhaven Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76112
- Agape United Christian Fellowship Worship Center / Sanctuary 5413 Cowden Street Fort Worth, TX 76114
- Faith, Hope and Love Ministries Kitchen / Cafeteria 6154 Meandering Road Fort Worth, TX 76114
- Trinity Baptist Church Nursery Area 620 Churchill Road Fort Worth, TX 76114
- Celeste's Entrance Lobby 1001 Oak Grove Road Fort Worth, TX 76115
- Hubbard Heights Elementary School Auditorium 1333 West Spurgeon Street Fort Worth, TX 76115
- James Avenue Service Center Large Breakroom 5001 James Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76115
- Birchman Baptist Church Sullivan B-202 2700 Dale Lane, Building B Fort Worth, TX 76116
- Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall 4551 Southwest Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76116
- Luella Merrett Elementary School Room 99 7325 Kermit Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76116
- R. D. Evans Community Center Dance Room 3242 Lackland Road Fort Worth, TX 76116
- Redeemer Lutheran Church Gym 4513 Williams Road Fort Worth, TX 76116
- Ridglea Baptist Church Classroom 6037 Calmont Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76116
- Ridglea Presbyterian Church Sanctuary 5000 Southwest Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76116
- Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8235 Meeting Hall 9520 Santa Paula Drive Fort Worth, TX 76116
- Western Hills Church of Christ Classroom 8800 Chapin Road Fort Worth, TX 76116
- First Baptist Hurst at the Trails Gym 9208 Trammel Davis Road Fort Worth, TX 76118
- River Trails Elementary School Gym 8850 Elbe Trail Fort Worth, TX 76118
- Agape Metropolitan Community Church Foyer of Sanctuary 4615 East California Parkway Fort Worth, TX 76119
- Beth Eden Missionary Baptist Church Multipurpose Center / Gym 3208 Wilbarger Street Fort Worth, TX 76119
- Bradley Center Large Main Room 2601 Timberline Drive Fort Worth, TX 76119
- Charles F. Griffin Building Early Voting Room 3212 Miller Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76119
- Glen Park Elementary School Outside Gym 3601 Pecos Street Fort Worth, TX 76119
- Sunrise-McMillian Elementary School Gym 3409 Stalcup Road Fort Worth, TX 76119
- Tarrant County College South Campus SSTU 1112 5301 Campus Drive Fort Worth, TX 76119
- W. M. Green Elementary School Gym 4612 David Strickland Road Fort Worth, TX 76119
- Bill J. Elliott Elementary School Gym 2501 Cooks Lane Fort Worth, TX 76120
- Lowery Road Elementary School Gym 7600 Lowery Road Fort Worth, TX 76120
- Chisholm Trail Community Center Multipurpose Room 4936 McPherson Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76123
- Christ United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall 3301 Sycamore School Road Fort Worth, TX 76123
- Hallmark Baptist Church Gym 4201 West Risinger Drive Fort Worth, TX 76123
- Mary Harris Elementary School Cafeteria 8400 West Cleburne Road Fort Worth, TX 76123
- Meadowcreek Elementary School Gym 2801 Country Creek Lane Fort Worth, TX 76123
- Vivian J. Lincoln Branch Library Meeting Rooms - A & B 8829 McCart Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76123
- Church of the Holy Apostles Parish Hall 3900 Longvue Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76126
- HighRidge Church Main Lobby 10100 Rolling Hills Drive Fort Worth, TX 76126
- Cross Church Worship Center at Atrium 10321 US-287 Fort Worth, TX 76131
- Destiny Center Sanctuary 10200 FM 156 Fort Worth, TX 76131
- Highland Middle School Hallway Outside of Gym 1001 East Bailey Boswell Road Fort Worth, TX 76131
- Northbrook Elementary School Gym 2500 Cantrell Sansom Road Fort Worth, TX 76131
- Sunset Valley Elementary School Lobby 2032 Canchim Street Fort Worth, TX 76131
- Fort Worth Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall 6251 Oakmont Trail Fort Worth, TX 76132
- St. Peter's Antiochian Orthodox Church Booth Hall 7601 Bellaire Drive South Fort Worth, TX 76132
- The Vantage Living Room 6301 Overton Ridge Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76132
- Bruce Shulkey Elementary School Cafeteria 5533 Whitman Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76133
- Dionne Phillips Bagsby Southwest Subcourthouse Early Voting Room 6551 Granbury Road Fort Worth, TX 76133
- South Hills Elementary School Library 3009 Bilglade Road Fort Worth, TX 76133
- Southwest Community Center Facility Gym 6300 Welch Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76133
- St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall 5709 Wedgwood Drive Fort Worth, TX 76133
- Trinity Cumberland Presbyterian Church Campbell Hall - Fellowship Area 7120 West Cleburne Road Fort Worth, TX 76133
- Westminster Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall 7001 Trail Lake Drive Fort Worth, TX 76133
- Agape Community Fellowship Church Fellowship Hall 1420 West Everman Parkway Fort Worth, TX 76134
- Edge Park United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall 5616 Crowley Road Fort Worth, TX 76134
- Highland Hills Community Center Multipurpose Room 1600 Glasgow Road Fort Worth, TX 76134
- Lifeline Church Narthex 1404 Sycamore School Road Fort Worth, TX 76134
- New Hope Fellowship Fellowship Hall 6410 South Freeway Fort Worth, TX 76134
- Legacy Baptist Church Gym 5500 Boat Club Road Fort Worth, TX 76135
- Lighthouse Fellowship Lobbies, Hebrews 7200 Robertson Road Fort Worth, TX 76135
- Alliance Methodist Church Family Life Center 7904 Park Vista Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76137
- Bluebonnet Elementary School Gym 7000 Teal Drive Fort Worth, TX 76137
- Camp Fire First Texas Conference Room 2700 Meacham Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76137
- First Baptist Church of Fort Worth Lobby of Sanctuary 5001 Northeast Loop 820 Fort Worth, TX 76137
- Park Glen Elementary School Gym 5100 Glen Canyon Road Fort Worth, TX 76137
- Parkview Elementary School Gym 6900 Bayberry Drive Fort Worth, TX 76137
- Summerglen Branch Library Meeting Room 4205 Basswood Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76137
- Sidney Poynter Elementary School Cafeteria 521 Ashdale Drive Fort Worth, TX 76140
- Candlewood Suites Hotel Blue Room 4200 Reggis Court Fort Worth, TX 76155
- M. G. Ellis Gym 215 Northeast 14th Street Fort Worth, TX 76164
- Northside Community Center Banquet Hall - Room 151 A 1100 Northwest 18th Street Fort Worth, TX 76164
- Rufino Mendoza, Sr. Elementary School Gymnasium 1412 Denver Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76164
- O. A. Peterson Elementary School Gym 2000 Winter Hawk Drive Fort Worth, TX 76177
- Vista Ridge Middle School Cafeteria 3201 Thompson Road Fort Worth, TX 76177
- Bristol Park Assisted Living & Memory Care Front Lobby 3141 Dalhart Drive Fort Worth, TX 76179
- Eagle Mountain Elementary School Computer Room A 18 9700 Morris Dido Newark Road Fort Worth, TX 76179
- Lake Country Church Lobby 8777 Boat Club Road Fort Worth, TX 76179
- Northwest Branch Library Meeting Room 6228 Crystal Lake Drive Fort Worth, TX 76179
- Tarrant County College Northwest Campus Fire Services Training Center, WFSC 1403A 4801 Marine Creek Parkway Fort Worth, TX 76179
- VFW Post 10374 Hall 13825 US Highway 287 Fort Worth, TX 76179
- Bette Perot Elementary School Lobby 9345 General Worth Drive Fort Worth, TX 76244
- Caprock Elementary School Gym 12301 Grey Twig Drive Fort Worth, TX 76244
- Eagle Ridge Elementary School Gym (use door #12) 4600 Alta Vista Road Fort Worth, TX 76244
- Freedom Elementary School Foyer 5401 Wall Price Keller Road Fort Worth, TX 76244
- Friendship Elementary School Front Foyer 5400 Shiver Road Fort Worth, TX 76244
- Golden Triangle Branch Library Meeting Room A & B 4264 Golden Triangle Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76244
- Independence Elementary School Library 11773 Bray Birch Lane Fort Worth, TX 76244
- Lone Star Elementary School Lobby 4647 Shiver Road Fort Worth, TX 76244
- Northpark YMCA Multipurpose Room 9100 North Beach Street Fort Worth, TX 76244
- The Met Church All Purpose Room & APR Lobby 11301 North Riverside Drive Fort Worth, TX 76244
- Woodland Springs Elementary School Gym 12120 Woodland Springs Drive Fort Worth, TX 76244
Grand Prairie
- Myrtice and Curtis Larson Elementary School Library 2620 Avenue K Grand Prairie, TX 75050
- Asia Times Square Building 2, Room 100 2625 West Pioneer Parkway Grand Prairie, TX 75051
- Cross Point Church of Christ Youth Room 3020 Bardin Road Grand Prairie, TX 75052
- J. M. Farrell Elementary School Main Hallway by Office 3410 Paladium Drive Grand Prairie, TX 75052
- Louise Cabaniss Academy of Young Scholars Cafeteria 6080 Mirabella Boulevard Grand Prairie, TX 75052
- Sam and Barbara West Elementary School Library 2911 Kingswood Boulevard Grand Prairie, TX 75052
- Anna May Daulton Elementary School Library 2607 North Grand Peninsula Drive Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Grapevine
- Dancing River By Volante Senior Living Gathering Room 3735 Ira E Woods Avenue Grapevine, TX 76051
- Dove Elementary School Gym 1932 Dove Road Grapevine, TX 76051
- First Presbyterian Church Grapevine Fellowship Hall - Main Hall 1002 Park Boulevard Grapevine, TX 76051
- Grapevine Elementary School Gym 1801 Hall-Johnson Road Grapevine, TX 76051
- Grapevine Middle School Foyer Area (Hallway) by Gyms 301 Pony Parkway Grapevine, TX 76051
- Grapevine Public Library Library Program Room 1201 Municipal Way Grapevine, TX 76051
- Heritage Elementary School Gym 4500 Heritage Avenue Grapevine, TX 76051
- Silver Lake Elementary School Gym 1301 North Dooley Street Grapevine, TX 76051
- Timberline Elementary School Classroom / Meeting Room 3050 Timberline Drive, Suite 100 Grapevine, TX 76051
Haltom City
- Haltom City Library Full Meeting Room 4809 Haltom Road Haltom City, TX 76117
- Haltom City Senior Center Multipurpose Room (NE corner) 3201 Friendly Lane Haltom City, TX 76117
- Landmark Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 1909 Thomas Road Haltom City, TX 76117
- O. H. Stowe Elementary School Gym 4201 Rita Lane Haltom City, TX 76117
- W. G. Thomas Coliseum Room B & C 6108 Broadway Avenue Haltom City, TX 76117
- West Birdville Elementary School Gym 3001 Layton Avenue Haltom City, TX 76117
- Grace Church Sanctuary 4740 Western Center Boulevard Haltom City, TX 76137
Haslet
- Heritage Baptist Church The Activity Center 1200 FM 156 South Haslet, TX 76052
- Legacy Learning Center Northwest ISD L125, L126, L127, L128 501 School House Road Haslet, TX 76052
- Leo Adams Middle School Portable P5 & P6 1075 Eagle Boulevard Haslet, TX 76052
- Sendera Ranch Elementary School Gym 1216 Diamondback Lane Haslet, TX 76052
- Truett Wilson Middle School Cafeteria 14250 Sendera Ranch Boulevard Haslet, TX 76052
Hurst
- Brookside Center Main Room 1244 Brookside Drive Hurst, TX 76053
- Hurst Public Library Library Program Rooms 901 Precinct Line Road Hurst, TX 76053
- North Pointe Baptist Church Family Life Center 147 East Hurst Boulevard Hurst, TX 76053
- First Baptist Hurst Norwood Campus Fellowship Hall 1801 Norwood Drive Hurst, TX 76054
- Grace Community Fellowship Overflow Room 7650 Precinct Line Road Hurst, TX 76054
- Tarrant County College Northeast Campus NTAB 1506 - The Galley 828 West Harwood Road Hurst, TX 76054
- Tarrant County Northeast Courthouse NE Community Room 645 Grapevine Highway Hurst, TX 76054
Keller
- Light of the World Church Café 8750 North Riverside Drive Keller, TX 76244
- Bear Creek Bible Church Youth Hangout Area 1555 North Tarrant Parkway Keller, TX 76248
- Hidden Lakes Elementary School Foyer 900 Preston Lane Keller, TX 76248
- Indian Springs Middle School Small Gym 305 Bursey Road Keller, TX 76248
- Keller Town Hall Conference Room 212 1100 Bear Creek Parkway Keller, TX 76248
- Keller United Methodist Church Narthex (Lobby) 1025 Johnson Road Keller, TX 76248
- Ridgeview Elementary School Cafeteria 1601 Marshall Ridge Parkway Keller, TX 76248
- WestWind Church Sanctuary 1300 Sarah Brooks Drive Keller, TX 76248
Kennedale
- Kennedale Community Center Community Room 316 West 3rd Street Kennedale, TX 76060
- Kennedale High School KISD Performing Arts Center 901 Wildcat Way Kennedale, TX 76060
Lake Worth
- Sheriff's Office North Patrol Division Community Room 6651 Lake Worth Boulevard Lake Worth, TX 76135
Lakeside
- Lakeside Church of God Gym / Fellowship Hall 9396 Confederate Park Road Lakeside, TX 76135
Mansfield
- Bethlehem Baptist Church Gymnatorium 1188 West Broad Street Mansfield, TX 76063
- Brooks Wester Middle School Main Gym / Concession Area 1520 North Walnut Creek Mansfield, TX 76063
- Donna Shepard Leadership Academy Gym 1 1280 FM Road 1187 Mansfield, TX 76063
- J. L. Boren Elementary School Library 1401 Country Club Drive Mansfield, TX 76063
- Linda Jobe Middle School Lobby 2491 Gertie Barrett Road Mansfield, TX 76063
- New Hope Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 6765 Dick Price Road Mansfield, TX 76063
- Roberta Tipps Steam Academy Library 3001 North Walnut Creek Drive Mansfield, TX 76063
- Tarrant County Subcourthouse at Mansfield First Floor Community Room 1100 East Broad Street Mansfield, TX 76063
- Vernon Newsom Stadium Community Room 3700 East Broad Street Mansfield, TX 76063
North Richland Hills
- City Point United Methodist Church Duncan Family Life Center 7301 Glenview Drive North Richland Hills, TX 76180
- Cross Church North Richland Hills Campus Gymnasium / Basketball Court 6955 Boulevard 26 North Richland Hills, TX 76180
- Fine Arts Athletic Complex 1st Floor Community Room 9200 Mid Cities Boulevard North Richland Hills, TX 76180
- Holiday Heights Elementary School Outside Gym 5221 Susan Lee Lane North Richland Hills, TX 76180
- North Richland Hills Public Library Community Room 9015 Grand Avenue North Richland Hills, TX 76180
- North Richland Middle School Large Gym - Southeast Side 4801 Redondo Street North Richland Hills, TX 76180
- Richland High School Omni Room 5201 Holiday Lane North Richland Hills, TX 76180
- Saint Paul Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall 4517 Rufe Snow Drive North Richland Hills, TX 76180
- Former Bursey Road Senior Adult Center Main Room 7301 Bursey Road North Richland Hills, TX 76182
- Foster Village Elementary School Library 6800 Springdale Lane North Richland Hills, TX 76182
- House of Grace Sanctuary 7850 Davis Boulevard North Richland Hills, TX 76182
- North Ridge Elementary School Outside Gym 7331 Holiday Lane (access from Starnes Road) North Richland Hills, TX 76182
- Shady Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 6649 Precinct Line Road North Richland Hills, TX 76182
- This Rock Baptist Church Sanctuary 7025 Mid Cities Boulevard North Richland Hills, TX 76182
- Wellspring Church Family Life Center 7300 Smithfield Road North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Pelican Bay
- Pelican Bay City Hall Council Room 1300 Pelican Circle Pelican Bay, TX 76020
Richland Hills
- Baker Boulevard Church of Christ Activity Building 7139 Baker Boulevard Richland Hills, TX 76118
- Richland Middle School Competition Gym 3401 Labadie Drive Richland Hills, TX 76118
- The Link Community Rooms 6750 Baker Boulevard Richland Hills, TX 76118
River Oaks
- River Oaks Annex Annex Building 4900 River Oaks Boulevard River Oaks, TX 76114
- River Oaks United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall 4800 Ohio Garden Road River Oaks, TX 76114
Roanoke
- John M. Tidwell Middle School PE Gym 1502 3937 Haslet-Roanoke Road Roanoke, TX 76262
Saginaw
- Eagle Mountain Fire Hall 1 Training Room 9500 Live Oak Lane Saginaw, TX 76179
Sansom Park
- City of Sansom Park City Hall Municipal Court Council Chambers 5705 Azle Avenue Sansom Park, TX 76114
Southlake
- Countryside Bible Church Main Large Meeting Hall 251 Countryside Court Southlake, TX 76092
- Southlake Town Hall Training Rooms 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D 1400 Main Street Southlake, TX 76092
- The Carlyle at Stonebridge Park Lobby 170 Stonebridge Lane Southlake, TX 76092
Trophy Club
- Trophy Club Town Hall EOC 1 Trophy Wood Drive Trophy Club, TX 76262
Westover Hills
- Westover Hills Town Hall Lobby 5824 Merrymount Road Westover Hills, TX 76107
White Settlement
- Pecan Grove Convention Center Front Room with Windows 405 North Las Vegas Trail White Settlement, TX 76108
- White Settlement Public Library Education Room 8215 White Settlement Road White Settlement, TX 76108
Westworth Village
- The Westmore Independent Living Multipurpose Room 25 Leonard Trail Westworth Village, TX 76114
- Westworth Village City Hall Community Room 311 Burton Hill Road Westworth Village, TX 76114
Watauga
- First Baptist Watauga Hallway 6124 Plum Street Watauga, TX 76148
- Hector F. Garcia Community Center Gym 7901 Indian Springs Road Watauga, TX 76148
- Northside Church of the Nazarene Main Foyer 6750 Denton Highway Watauga, TX 76148
- Victory Tabernacle Holiness Fellowship Hall (Multipurpose Building) 5761 Watauga Road Watauga, TX 76148
- Watauga City Hall Lobby 7105 Whitley Road Watauga, TX 76148