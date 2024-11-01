Where to vote in Tarrant County on Election Day

Tarrant County registered voters on Election Day can vote at any polling location in the county from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. To vote, all registered voters need any one of the approved IDs.

Learn more about the Acceptable forms of ID

To find where you are able to vote,click here.

To jump to your city, click it here: Arlington | Azle | Bedford | Benbrook | Blue Mound | Burleson | Colleyville | Crowley | Edgecliff Village | Euless | Everman | Forest Hill | Fort Worth | Grand Prairie | Grapevine | Haltom City | Haslet | Hurst | Keller | Kennedale | Lake Worth | Lakeside | Mansfield | North Richland Hills | Pelican Bay | Richland Hills | River Oaks | Roanoke | Saginaw | Sansom Park | Southlake | Trophy Club | Westover Hills | White Settlement | Westworth Village | Watauga |

Kenneth Davis Elementary School Library 900 Eden Road Arlington, TX 76001

R. F. Patterson Elementary School Cafeteria 6621 Kelly Elliott Road Arlington, TX 76001

Summit High School Performing Arts Center Lobby (Reception Area) 1071 Turner Warnell Road Arlington, TX 76001

T. A. Howard Middle School Library 7501 Calender Road Arlington, TX 76001

Janet Brockett Elementary School Cafeteria 810 Dove Meadows Drive Arlington, TX 76002

Martha Reid Leadership Academy Room #28 500 Country Club Drive Arlington, TX 76002

MISD Student Nutrition Department Auditorium 1151 Mansfield Webb Road Arlington, TX 76002

Pearcy Stem Academy Library 601 East Harris Road Arlington, TX 76002

Timberview High School PAC 7700 South Watson Road Arlington, TX 76002

Dora E. Nichols Junior High School Fine Arts Hallway 2201 Ascension Boulevard Arlington, TX 76006

Elzie Odom Athletic Center Burn Room 1601 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard Arlington, TX 76006

Sherrod Elementary School Gym 2626 Lincoln Drive Arlington, TX 76006

Arlington ISD Dan Dipert Career & Technical Center Seminar Rooms 1 & 2 2101 Browning Drive Arlington, TX 76010

Beth Anderson Elementary School Library & Family Representatives Office 1101 Timberlake Drive Arlington, TX 76010

Blanton Elementary School Front Hallway at Main Entrance 1900 South Collins Street Arlington, TX 76010

C. B. Berry Elementary School G192A Family Room 1800 Joyce Street Arlington, TX 76010

East Library and Recreation Center Community Room 1817 New York Avenue Arlington, TX 76010

Elks Lodge 2114 Ballroom 601 West Pioneer Parkway Arlington, TX 76010

Meadowbrook Recreation Center Activity Room A 1400 Dugan Street Arlington, TX 76010

Myrtle Thornton Elementary School Library 2301 East Park Row Drive Arlington, TX 76010

Tarrant County Subcourthouse in Arlington First Floor Meeting Room 700 East Abram Street Arlington, TX 76010

AT&T Stadium East Main Platform (Entry C) One AT&T Way Arlington, TX 76011

John Webb Elementary School Gymnasium 1300 North Cooper Street Arlington, TX 76011

Shepherd of Life Lutheran Church Narthex 715 East Lamar Boulevard Arlington, TX 76011

Berta May Pope Elementary School Gym (behind main building) 901 Chestnut Drive Arlington, TX 76012

Lamar High School Gym C 1400 West Lamar Boulevard Arlington, TX 76012

New World United Methodist Church Adult Classroom 2201 North Davis Drive Arlington, TX 76012

Shackelford Junior High School Library 2000 North Fielder Road Arlington, TX 76012

St. Stephen Methodist Church Family Life Center / Gymnasium 1800 West Randol Mill Road Arlington, TX 76012

Wimbish World Language Academy Cafeteria 1601 Wright Street Arlington, TX 76012

Arlington First Church of the Nazarene Foyer & Worship Center 1301 West Green Oaks Boulevard Arlington, TX 76013

Casa de Oracion Family Center Fellowship Hall 2323 James Street Arlington, TX 76013

Central YMCA Classroom 2200 South Davis Drive Arlington, TX 76013

Epworth United Methodist Church Family Life Center / Gym 1400 South Cooper Street Arlington, TX 76013

Woodland West Church of Christ Main Lobby 3101 West Park Row Drive Arlington, TX 76013

Town of Pantego Council Chambers Council Chambers / Court Chambers 1614 South Bowen Road Pantego, TX 76013

Atherton Elementary School Stem Lab 2101 Overbrook Drive Arlington, TX 76014

Bob Duncan Center Main Hall 2800 South Center Street Arlington, TX 76014

Ethel Goodman Elementary School Library 1400 Rebecca Lane Arlington, TX 76014

Edify Community Fellowship Church Fellowship Hall 3005 Sprocket Drive Arlington, TX 76015

Floyd Gunn Junior High School / Fine Arts and Dual Language Academy Library 3000 South Fielder Road Arlington, TX 76015

Foster Elementary School Gym 1025 High Point Road Arlington, TX 76015

Charles W. Young Junior High School Gym A 3200 Woodside Drive Arlington, TX 76016

Jason B. Little Elementary School Main Hallway 3721 Little Road Arlington, TX 76016

Key Elementary School Main Hallway & Cafeteria Space 3621 Roosevelt Drive Arlington, TX 76016

Miller Elementary School Gym 6401 West Pleasant Ridge Road Arlington, TX 76016

Ron Wright Lake Arlington Branch Library Community Room 4000 West Green Oaks Boulevard Arlington, TX 76016

The Welcome Table Christian Church Foyer & Main Gathering Area 4600 Highwood Drive Arlington, TX 76016

Dalworthington Gardens City Hall Council Room 2600 Roosevelt Drive Dalworthington Gardens, TX 76016

City of Arlington South Service Center Training Room 1100 Southwest Green Oaks Boulevard Arlington, TX 76017

Cliff Nelson Recreation Center Multipurpose Room 4600 West Bardin Road Arlington, TX 76017

Glenn Harmon Elementary School Library 5700 Petra Drive Arlington, TX 76017

Grace Community Church Gymnasium 801 West Bardin Road Arlington, TX 76017

Lynridge of Arlington Assisted Living & Memory Care Front Foyer & Media Room 3424 Interstate 20 West Arlington, TX 76017

Rush Creek Church Atrium / Commons 2350 Southwest Green Oaks Boulevard Arlington, TX 76017

Southwest Branch Library Community Room 3311 Southwest Green Oaks Boulevard Arlington, TX 76017

Truett Boles Junior High School Cafeteria 3900 Southwest Green Oaks Boulevard Arlington, TX 76017

Alpha International Seventh-day Adventist Church Fellowship Hall 6000 South Collins Street Arlington, TX 76018

New Life Fellowship Auditorium 201 East Sublett Road Arlington, TX 76018

Southeast Branch Library Community Room 900 Southeast Green Oaks Boulevard Arlington, TX 76018

St. Andrews United Methodist Church Link-Reception Area 2045 Southeast Green Oaks Boulevard Arlington, TX 76018

Tarrant County College Southeast Campus ESCT HUB 2100 Southeast Parkway Arlington, TX 76018

University of Texas at Arlington Maverick Activity Center Lobby 500 West Nedderman Drive Arlington, TX 76019

Azle ISD PD Conference Room 483 Sandy Beach Road, Suite A Azle, TX 76020

The Edge Church (Good Shepherd Lutheran Church) Room 1, Fellowship Building 1313 Southeast Parkway Azle, TX 76020

Bedford Public Library Meeting Room 2424 Forest Ridge Drive Bedford, TX 76021

Freedom Church Front Lobby 701 Harwood Road Bedford, TX 76021

New Beginnings Church Lobby 2000 Forum Parkway Bedford, TX 76021

St. Michael Catholic Church Formation Hall 3713 East Harwood Road Bedford, TX 76021

The Center Multipurpose Room 2801 Forest Ridge Drive Bedford, TX 76021

Central Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 1120 Central Drive Bedford, TX 76022

Pat May Center Blair Room 1849-B Central Drive Bedford, TX 76022

Stonegate Elementary School Front Lobby 900 Bedford Road Bedford, TX 76022

Benbrook Community Center Main Room 228 San Angelo Avenue Benbrook, TX 76126

Benbrook Community Center YMCA Multipurpose Room 1899 Winscott Road Benbrook, TX 76126

Benbrook Public Library Large Meeting Room 1065 Mercedes Street Benbrook, TX 76126

Blue Mound Community Center Community Center Hall Area 1824 Fagan Drive Blue Mound, TX 76131

Heritage Place Independent Living First Floor Atrium 300 Huguley Boulevard Burleson, TX 76028

Oak Grove Baptist Church Recreation Outreach Center (ROC) - Gym 12351 Oak Grove Road South Burleson, TX 76028

Precinct One Garage Main Meeting Room at Front of Facility 800 East Rendon Crowley Road Burleson, TX 76028

Retta Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 13201 Rendon Road Burleson, TX 76028

St Ann Roman Catholic Church Faith Formation Center Rooms 3 & 4 100 Southwest Alsbury Boulevard Burleson, TX 76028

Bransford Elementary School Gym 601 Glade Road Colleyville, TX 76034

Colleyville Recreation Center Annex A Annex A 5008 Roberts Road Colleyville, TX 76034

Glenhope Elementary School Cafeteria 6600 Glenhope Circle North Colleyville, TX 76034

Liberty Elementary School Gym (back of school) 1101 West McDonwell School Road Colleyville, TX 76034

Crouch Event Center in Bicentennial Park Live Oak Room 900 East Glendale Street Crowley, TX 76036

Crowley Assembly of God Fellowship Hall 721 South Crowley Road Crowley, TX 76036

Crowley Recreation Center Daisy Room 405 South Oak Street Crowley, TX 76036

St. Francis Village A & B Room 4125 St. Francis Village Road Crowley, TX 76036

Edgecliff Village Community Center Community Center 1605 Edgecliff Road Edgecliff Village, TX 76134

Bear Creek Elementary School Gym 401 Bear Creek Drive Euless, TX 76039

Euless Family Life Senior Center Arts and Crafts Room 300 West Midway Drive Euless, TX 76039

King of Kings Arabic Church Fellowship Hall 1401 North Main Street Euless, TX 76039

Life Connection Church Lobby 208 Nutmeg Lane Euless, TX 76039

Hurst Euless Bedford I.S.D. Auxiliary Services Training Rooms A, B, C, D 1350 West Euless Boulevard Euless, TX 76040

South Euless Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 1000 Simmons Drive Euless, TX 76040

South Euless Elementary School Library 605 South Main Street Euless, TX 76040

St. John Baptist Church Family Center 3324 House Anderson Road Euless, TX 76040

Everman Civic Center Ballroom 213 North Race Street Everman, TX 76140

Jefferson Davis 9th Grade Center Lobby (Commons) 615 Townley Drive Everman, TX 76140

Berea Baptist Church Fellowship Hall (Cafeteria) 6901 Forest Hill Drive Forest Hill, TX 76140

Forest Hill Civic & Convention Center Room 101 6901 Wichita Street Forest Hill, TX 76140

Bill R. Johnson CTE Center Community Room A117 4500 Longhorn Trail Fort Worth, TX 76036

Tarrant County College Trinity River Campus TRTR - 3600A Lobby (Rotunda) 300 Trinity Campus Circle Fort Worth, TX 76102

Tarrant County Plaza Building 3rd Floor Conference Room 201 Burnett Street Fort Worth, TX 76102

Trinity Terrace Chisholm Room 1600 Texas Street Fort Worth, TX 76102

Christ Cathedral Church Event Center 3201 Purington Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76103

Sagamore Hill Elementary School Front of Library Hallway & Computer Lab 701 South Hughes Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76103

Victory Temple Worship Center Cafeteria 2001 Oakland Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76103

Carroll Peak Elementary School Cafeteria 1201 East Jefferson Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76104

Community Christian Church Center Building Cafeteria 1720 East Vickery Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76104

Fire Station Community Center Westside Gymnasium 1601 Lipscomb Street Fort Worth, TX 76104

Kingdom Manifesters Church Sanctuary 2401 McCurdy Street Fort Worth, TX 76104

Morningside Elementary School Auditorium 2601 Evans Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76104

Southside Community Center Hazel B 959 East Rosedale Street Fort Worth, TX 76104

Van Zandt-Guinn Elementary School Cafeteria 600 Kentucky Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76104

D. McRae Elementary School Science Lab 3316 Avenue N Fort Worth, TX 76105

Grace Temple Seventh-Day Adventist Church Fellowship Hall 4200 East Berry Street Fort Worth, TX 76105

House of Prayer & Praise Church Fellowship Hall 5025 Avenue G Fort Worth, TX 76105

Rising Star Baptist Church Chapel 4216 Avenue M Fort Worth, TX 76105

Sycamore Recreation Center Multipurpose Room 2525 East Rosedale Street Fort Worth, TX 76105

TWU - Nick and Lou Martin University Center Ballroom / Andrews Hall 3165 East Rosedale Street Fort Worth, TX 76105

William M. McDonald YMCA Studio A 2701 Moresby Street Fort Worth, TX 76105

Diamond Hill Community Center Large Multipurpose Room 1700 Northeast 37th Street Fort Worth, TX 76106

Diamond Hill/Jarvis Branch Library Meeting Room 1300 Northeast 35th Street Fort Worth, TX 76106

Iglesia Palabra de Amor Dining Area 3402 Northwest 28th Street Fort Worth, TX 76106

Como Community Center Multipurpose Room #4 - 5 4660 Horne Street Fort Worth, TX 76107

Lena Pope Messman Hall 3200 Sanguinet Street Fort Worth, TX 76107

Thomas Place Community Center Dance Room 4237 Lafayette Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76107

UNT - Health Science Center IREB Building 1st Floor Lobby 3430 Camp Bowie Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76107

Blue Haze Elementary School Multipurpose Room 601 Blue Haze Drive Fort Worth, TX 76108

Redeemer Bible Church Fellowship Hall Auditorium 100 Verna Trail North Fort Worth, TX 76108

McLean 6th Grade School Auditorium 3201 South Hills Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76109

Southcliff Baptist Church Concourse, Main Campus 4100 Southwest Loop 820 Fort Worth, TX 76109

Southwest Regional Library Meeting Room 4001 Library Lane Fort Worth, TX 76109

Tanglewood Elementary School Cafeteria 3060 Overton Park Drive West Fort Worth, TX 76109

E. M. Daggett Elementary School Gym 958 Page Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76110

George C. Clarke Elementary School Gym 3300 South Henderson Street Fort Worth, TX 76110

Grace Fellowship Baptist Church Conference / Fellowship Room 3801 McCart Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76110

Harriet Griffin FWISD Professional Development Center Room 108 3150 McCart Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76110

Lily B. Clayton Elementary School Cafeteria 2000 Park Place Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76110

R. L. Paschal High School Gus Bates Lobby 2911 Forest Park Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76110

Richard J. Wilson Elementary School Gym 900 West Fogg Street Fort Worth, TX 76110

Victory Forest Community Center Computer Lab 3427 Hemphill Street Fort Worth, TX 76110

Worth Heights Community Center Activity Room 4 3551 New York Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76110

Worth Heights Elementary School Library 519 East Butler Street Fort Worth, TX 76110

Andrew "Doc" Session Community Center Activity Room 201 South Sylvania Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76111

Oakhurst Elementary School Gym 2700 Yucca Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76111

Riverside Applied Learning Center Gym 3600 Fossil Drive Fort Worth, TX 76111

Riverside Community Center Meeting Room 3700 East Belknap Street Fort Worth, TX 76111

Springdale Elementary School Auditorium 3207 Hollis Street Fort Worth, TX 76111

Versia L. Williams Elementary School Gym 901 Baurline Street Fort Worth, TX 76111

All Peoples Church Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Hall (Coleman Hall) 1959 Sandy Lane Fort Worth, TX 76112

Atwood McDonald Elementary School Gym 1850 Barron Lane Fort Worth, TX 76112

East Regional Library Meeting Room 6301 Bridge Street Fort Worth, TX 76112

Eastern Hills High School Main Lobby 5701 Shelton Street Fort Worth, TX 76112

Handley-Meadowbrook Community Center Multipurpose Room 2 6201 Beaty Street Fort Worth, TX 76112

Legacy Fellowship Church Fellowship Hall 5320 Norma Street Fort Worth, TX 76112

Martin Luther King Community Center Activity Room 3 5565 Truman Drive Fort Worth, TX 76112

New Life Deaf Fellowship Fellowship Hall 6917 Brentwood Stair Road Fort Worth, TX 76112

Park Meadows Apartments Lobby / Immunity Room 2716 Yeager Street Fort Worth, TX 76112

St. Matthew United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall 2414 Hitson Lane Fort Worth, TX 76112

The Potter's House Back of Main Sanctuary 1270 Woodhaven Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76112

Agape United Christian Fellowship Worship Center / Sanctuary 5413 Cowden Street Fort Worth, TX 76114

Faith, Hope and Love Ministries Kitchen / Cafeteria 6154 Meandering Road Fort Worth, TX 76114

Trinity Baptist Church Nursery Area 620 Churchill Road Fort Worth, TX 76114

Celeste's Entrance Lobby 1001 Oak Grove Road Fort Worth, TX 76115

Hubbard Heights Elementary School Auditorium 1333 West Spurgeon Street Fort Worth, TX 76115

James Avenue Service Center Large Breakroom 5001 James Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76115

Birchman Baptist Church Sullivan B-202 2700 Dale Lane, Building B Fort Worth, TX 76116

Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall 4551 Southwest Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76116

Luella Merrett Elementary School Room 99 7325 Kermit Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76116

R. D. Evans Community Center Dance Room 3242 Lackland Road Fort Worth, TX 76116

Redeemer Lutheran Church Gym 4513 Williams Road Fort Worth, TX 76116

Ridglea Baptist Church Classroom 6037 Calmont Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76116

Ridglea Presbyterian Church Sanctuary 5000 Southwest Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76116

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8235 Meeting Hall 9520 Santa Paula Drive Fort Worth, TX 76116

Western Hills Church of Christ Classroom 8800 Chapin Road Fort Worth, TX 76116

First Baptist Hurst at the Trails Gym 9208 Trammel Davis Road Fort Worth, TX 76118

River Trails Elementary School Gym 8850 Elbe Trail Fort Worth, TX 76118

Agape Metropolitan Community Church Foyer of Sanctuary 4615 East California Parkway Fort Worth, TX 76119

Beth Eden Missionary Baptist Church Multipurpose Center / Gym 3208 Wilbarger Street Fort Worth, TX 76119

Bradley Center Large Main Room 2601 Timberline Drive Fort Worth, TX 76119

Charles F. Griffin Building Early Voting Room 3212 Miller Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76119

Glen Park Elementary School Outside Gym 3601 Pecos Street Fort Worth, TX 76119

Sunrise-McMillian Elementary School Gym 3409 Stalcup Road Fort Worth, TX 76119

Tarrant County College South Campus SSTU 1112 5301 Campus Drive Fort Worth, TX 76119

W. M. Green Elementary School Gym 4612 David Strickland Road Fort Worth, TX 76119

Bill J. Elliott Elementary School Gym 2501 Cooks Lane Fort Worth, TX 76120

Lowery Road Elementary School Gym 7600 Lowery Road Fort Worth, TX 76120

Chisholm Trail Community Center Multipurpose Room 4936 McPherson Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76123

Christ United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall 3301 Sycamore School Road Fort Worth, TX 76123

Hallmark Baptist Church Gym 4201 West Risinger Drive Fort Worth, TX 76123

Mary Harris Elementary School Cafeteria 8400 West Cleburne Road Fort Worth, TX 76123

Meadowcreek Elementary School Gym 2801 Country Creek Lane Fort Worth, TX 76123

Vivian J. Lincoln Branch Library Meeting Rooms - A & B 8829 McCart Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76123

Church of the Holy Apostles Parish Hall 3900 Longvue Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76126

HighRidge Church Main Lobby 10100 Rolling Hills Drive Fort Worth, TX 76126

Cross Church Worship Center at Atrium 10321 US-287 Fort Worth, TX 76131

Destiny Center Sanctuary 10200 FM 156 Fort Worth, TX 76131

Highland Middle School Hallway Outside of Gym 1001 East Bailey Boswell Road Fort Worth, TX 76131

Northbrook Elementary School Gym 2500 Cantrell Sansom Road Fort Worth, TX 76131

Sunset Valley Elementary School Lobby 2032 Canchim Street Fort Worth, TX 76131

Fort Worth Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall 6251 Oakmont Trail Fort Worth, TX 76132

St. Peter's Antiochian Orthodox Church Booth Hall 7601 Bellaire Drive South Fort Worth, TX 76132

The Vantage Living Room 6301 Overton Ridge Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76132

Bruce Shulkey Elementary School Cafeteria 5533 Whitman Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76133

Dionne Phillips Bagsby Southwest Subcourthouse Early Voting Room 6551 Granbury Road Fort Worth, TX 76133

South Hills Elementary School Library 3009 Bilglade Road Fort Worth, TX 76133

Southwest Community Center Facility Gym 6300 Welch Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76133

St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall 5709 Wedgwood Drive Fort Worth, TX 76133

Trinity Cumberland Presbyterian Church Campbell Hall - Fellowship Area 7120 West Cleburne Road Fort Worth, TX 76133

Westminster Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall 7001 Trail Lake Drive Fort Worth, TX 76133

Agape Community Fellowship Church Fellowship Hall 1420 West Everman Parkway Fort Worth, TX 76134

Edge Park United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall 5616 Crowley Road Fort Worth, TX 76134

Highland Hills Community Center Multipurpose Room 1600 Glasgow Road Fort Worth, TX 76134

Lifeline Church Narthex 1404 Sycamore School Road Fort Worth, TX 76134

New Hope Fellowship Fellowship Hall 6410 South Freeway Fort Worth, TX 76134

Legacy Baptist Church Gym 5500 Boat Club Road Fort Worth, TX 76135

Lighthouse Fellowship Lobbies, Hebrews 7200 Robertson Road Fort Worth, TX 76135

Alliance Methodist Church Family Life Center 7904 Park Vista Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76137

Bluebonnet Elementary School Gym 7000 Teal Drive Fort Worth, TX 76137

Camp Fire First Texas Conference Room 2700 Meacham Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76137

First Baptist Church of Fort Worth Lobby of Sanctuary 5001 Northeast Loop 820 Fort Worth, TX 76137

Park Glen Elementary School Gym 5100 Glen Canyon Road Fort Worth, TX 76137

Parkview Elementary School Gym 6900 Bayberry Drive Fort Worth, TX 76137

Summerglen Branch Library Meeting Room 4205 Basswood Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76137

Sidney Poynter Elementary School Cafeteria 521 Ashdale Drive Fort Worth, TX 76140

Candlewood Suites Hotel Blue Room 4200 Reggis Court Fort Worth, TX 76155

M. G. Ellis Gym 215 Northeast 14th Street Fort Worth, TX 76164

Northside Community Center Banquet Hall - Room 151 A 1100 Northwest 18th Street Fort Worth, TX 76164

Rufino Mendoza, Sr. Elementary School Gymnasium 1412 Denver Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76164

O. A. Peterson Elementary School Gym 2000 Winter Hawk Drive Fort Worth, TX 76177

Vista Ridge Middle School Cafeteria 3201 Thompson Road Fort Worth, TX 76177

Bristol Park Assisted Living & Memory Care Front Lobby 3141 Dalhart Drive Fort Worth, TX 76179

Eagle Mountain Elementary School Computer Room A 18 9700 Morris Dido Newark Road Fort Worth, TX 76179

Lake Country Church Lobby 8777 Boat Club Road Fort Worth, TX 76179

Northwest Branch Library Meeting Room 6228 Crystal Lake Drive Fort Worth, TX 76179

Tarrant County College Northwest Campus Fire Services Training Center, WFSC 1403A 4801 Marine Creek Parkway Fort Worth, TX 76179

VFW Post 10374 Hall 13825 US Highway 287 Fort Worth, TX 76179

Bette Perot Elementary School Lobby 9345 General Worth Drive Fort Worth, TX 76244

Caprock Elementary School Gym 12301 Grey Twig Drive Fort Worth, TX 76244

Eagle Ridge Elementary School Gym (use door #12) 4600 Alta Vista Road Fort Worth, TX 76244

Freedom Elementary School Foyer 5401 Wall Price Keller Road Fort Worth, TX 76244

Friendship Elementary School Front Foyer 5400 Shiver Road Fort Worth, TX 76244

Golden Triangle Branch Library Meeting Room A & B 4264 Golden Triangle Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76244

Independence Elementary School Library 11773 Bray Birch Lane Fort Worth, TX 76244

Lone Star Elementary School Lobby 4647 Shiver Road Fort Worth, TX 76244

Northpark YMCA Multipurpose Room 9100 North Beach Street Fort Worth, TX 76244

The Met Church All Purpose Room & APR Lobby 11301 North Riverside Drive Fort Worth, TX 76244

Woodland Springs Elementary School Gym 12120 Woodland Springs Drive Fort Worth, TX 76244

Myrtice and Curtis Larson Elementary School Library 2620 Avenue K Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Asia Times Square Building 2, Room 100 2625 West Pioneer Parkway Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Cross Point Church of Christ Youth Room 3020 Bardin Road Grand Prairie, TX 75052

J. M. Farrell Elementary School Main Hallway by Office 3410 Paladium Drive Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Louise Cabaniss Academy of Young Scholars Cafeteria 6080 Mirabella Boulevard Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Sam and Barbara West Elementary School Library 2911 Kingswood Boulevard Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Anna May Daulton Elementary School Library 2607 North Grand Peninsula Drive Grand Prairie, TX 75054

Dancing River By Volante Senior Living Gathering Room 3735 Ira E Woods Avenue Grapevine, TX 76051

Dove Elementary School Gym 1932 Dove Road Grapevine, TX 76051

First Presbyterian Church Grapevine Fellowship Hall - Main Hall 1002 Park Boulevard Grapevine, TX 76051

Grapevine Elementary School Gym 1801 Hall-Johnson Road Grapevine, TX 76051

Grapevine Middle School Foyer Area (Hallway) by Gyms 301 Pony Parkway Grapevine, TX 76051

Grapevine Public Library Library Program Room 1201 Municipal Way Grapevine, TX 76051

Heritage Elementary School Gym 4500 Heritage Avenue Grapevine, TX 76051

Silver Lake Elementary School Gym 1301 North Dooley Street Grapevine, TX 76051

Timberline Elementary School Classroom / Meeting Room 3050 Timberline Drive, Suite 100 Grapevine, TX 76051

Haltom City Library Full Meeting Room 4809 Haltom Road Haltom City, TX 76117

Haltom City Senior Center Multipurpose Room (NE corner) 3201 Friendly Lane Haltom City, TX 76117

Landmark Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 1909 Thomas Road Haltom City, TX 76117

O. H. Stowe Elementary School Gym 4201 Rita Lane Haltom City, TX 76117

W. G. Thomas Coliseum Room B & C 6108 Broadway Avenue Haltom City, TX 76117

West Birdville Elementary School Gym 3001 Layton Avenue Haltom City, TX 76117

Grace Church Sanctuary 4740 Western Center Boulevard Haltom City, TX 76137

Heritage Baptist Church The Activity Center 1200 FM 156 South Haslet, TX 76052

Legacy Learning Center Northwest ISD L125, L126, L127, L128 501 School House Road Haslet, TX 76052

Leo Adams Middle School Portable P5 & P6 1075 Eagle Boulevard Haslet, TX 76052

Sendera Ranch Elementary School Gym 1216 Diamondback Lane Haslet, TX 76052

Truett Wilson Middle School Cafeteria 14250 Sendera Ranch Boulevard Haslet, TX 76052

Brookside Center Main Room 1244 Brookside Drive Hurst, TX 76053

Hurst Public Library Library Program Rooms 901 Precinct Line Road Hurst, TX 76053

North Pointe Baptist Church Family Life Center 147 East Hurst Boulevard Hurst, TX 76053

First Baptist Hurst Norwood Campus Fellowship Hall 1801 Norwood Drive Hurst, TX 76054

Grace Community Fellowship Overflow Room 7650 Precinct Line Road Hurst, TX 76054

Tarrant County College Northeast Campus NTAB 1506 - The Galley 828 West Harwood Road Hurst, TX 76054

Tarrant County Northeast Courthouse NE Community Room 645 Grapevine Highway Hurst, TX 76054

Light of the World Church Café 8750 North Riverside Drive Keller, TX 76244

Bear Creek Bible Church Youth Hangout Area 1555 North Tarrant Parkway Keller, TX 76248

Hidden Lakes Elementary School Foyer 900 Preston Lane Keller, TX 76248

Indian Springs Middle School Small Gym 305 Bursey Road Keller, TX 76248

Keller Town Hall Conference Room 212 1100 Bear Creek Parkway Keller, TX 76248

Keller United Methodist Church Narthex (Lobby) 1025 Johnson Road Keller, TX 76248

Ridgeview Elementary School Cafeteria 1601 Marshall Ridge Parkway Keller, TX 76248

WestWind Church Sanctuary 1300 Sarah Brooks Drive Keller, TX 76248

Kennedale Community Center Community Room 316 West 3rd Street Kennedale, TX 76060

Kennedale High School KISD Performing Arts Center 901 Wildcat Way Kennedale, TX 76060

Sheriff's Office North Patrol Division Community Room 6651 Lake Worth Boulevard Lake Worth, TX 76135

Lakeside Church of God Gym / Fellowship Hall 9396 Confederate Park Road Lakeside, TX 76135

Bethlehem Baptist Church Gymnatorium 1188 West Broad Street Mansfield, TX 76063

Brooks Wester Middle School Main Gym / Concession Area 1520 North Walnut Creek Mansfield, TX 76063

Donna Shepard Leadership Academy Gym 1 1280 FM Road 1187 Mansfield, TX 76063

J. L. Boren Elementary School Library 1401 Country Club Drive Mansfield, TX 76063

Linda Jobe Middle School Lobby 2491 Gertie Barrett Road Mansfield, TX 76063

New Hope Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 6765 Dick Price Road Mansfield, TX 76063

Roberta Tipps Steam Academy Library 3001 North Walnut Creek Drive Mansfield, TX 76063

Tarrant County Subcourthouse at Mansfield First Floor Community Room 1100 East Broad Street Mansfield, TX 76063

Vernon Newsom Stadium Community Room 3700 East Broad Street Mansfield, TX 76063

City Point United Methodist Church Duncan Family Life Center 7301 Glenview Drive North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Cross Church North Richland Hills Campus Gymnasium / Basketball Court 6955 Boulevard 26 North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Fine Arts Athletic Complex 1st Floor Community Room 9200 Mid Cities Boulevard North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Holiday Heights Elementary School Outside Gym 5221 Susan Lee Lane North Richland Hills, TX 76180

North Richland Hills Public Library Community Room 9015 Grand Avenue North Richland Hills, TX 76180

North Richland Middle School Large Gym - Southeast Side 4801 Redondo Street North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Richland High School Omni Room 5201 Holiday Lane North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Saint Paul Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall 4517 Rufe Snow Drive North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Former Bursey Road Senior Adult Center Main Room 7301 Bursey Road North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Foster Village Elementary School Library 6800 Springdale Lane North Richland Hills, TX 76182

House of Grace Sanctuary 7850 Davis Boulevard North Richland Hills, TX 76182

North Ridge Elementary School Outside Gym 7331 Holiday Lane (access from Starnes Road) North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Shady Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 6649 Precinct Line Road North Richland Hills, TX 76182

This Rock Baptist Church Sanctuary 7025 Mid Cities Boulevard North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Wellspring Church Family Life Center 7300 Smithfield Road North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Pelican Bay City Hall Council Room 1300 Pelican Circle Pelican Bay, TX 76020

Baker Boulevard Church of Christ Activity Building 7139 Baker Boulevard Richland Hills, TX 76118

Richland Middle School Competition Gym 3401 Labadie Drive Richland Hills, TX 76118

The Link Community Rooms 6750 Baker Boulevard Richland Hills, TX 76118

River Oaks Annex Annex Building 4900 River Oaks Boulevard River Oaks, TX 76114

River Oaks United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall 4800 Ohio Garden Road River Oaks, TX 76114

John M. Tidwell Middle School PE Gym 1502 3937 Haslet-Roanoke Road Roanoke, TX 76262

Eagle Mountain Fire Hall 1 Training Room 9500 Live Oak Lane Saginaw, TX 76179

City of Sansom Park City Hall Municipal Court Council Chambers 5705 Azle Avenue Sansom Park, TX 76114

Countryside Bible Church Main Large Meeting Hall 251 Countryside Court Southlake, TX 76092

Southlake Town Hall Training Rooms 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D 1400 Main Street Southlake, TX 76092

The Carlyle at Stonebridge Park Lobby 170 Stonebridge Lane Southlake, TX 76092

Trophy Club Town Hall EOC 1 Trophy Wood Drive Trophy Club, TX 76262

Westover Hills Town Hall Lobby 5824 Merrymount Road Westover Hills, TX 76107

Pecan Grove Convention Center Front Room with Windows 405 North Las Vegas Trail White Settlement, TX 76108

White Settlement Public Library Education Room 8215 White Settlement Road White Settlement, TX 76108

The Westmore Independent Living Multipurpose Room 25 Leonard Trail Westworth Village, TX 76114

Westworth Village City Hall Community Room 311 Burton Hill Road Westworth Village, TX 76114

First Baptist Watauga Hallway 6124 Plum Street Watauga, TX 76148

Hector F. Garcia Community Center Gym 7901 Indian Springs Road Watauga, TX 76148

Northside Church of the Nazarene Main Foyer 6750 Denton Highway Watauga, TX 76148

Victory Tabernacle Holiness Fellowship Hall (Multipurpose Building) 5761 Watauga Road Watauga, TX 76148

Watauga City Hall Lobby 7105 Whitley Road Watauga, TX 76148