Unidentified Tarrant County remains from 1995 still a mystery

article

The Brief Unidentified human remains, found scattered across three Tarrant County locations in 1995, are still seeking identification. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has created renderings and is asking for public assistance to identify the man. The man is believed to be Hispanic or white, 30–44 years old, and 5'7" to 6'1" tall, with his death estimated between 1990 and 1994.



Human remains that were scattered across three locations in Tarrant County in 1995 have still not been identified, according to the Fort Worth Police Department and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs).

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office is hoping someone will be able to help identify the remains from new artist renderings released on June 24, 2025.

Human remains found in Tarrant County

What we know:

According to county records, the man's skull was found on May 30, 1995, in the 3800 block of Hwy. 157. The area of land was being cleared for a new golf course at the time.

Artist Rendering (Source: NamUs)

Additional remains were found at 11700 Mossier Valley, in a field north of the first location. Investigators believe the man died between 1990 and 1994.

According to NamUs, the man's torso, one or both limbs, and one or both hands were not recovered.

Officials say investigators were able to match the remains from both locations using DNA.

The man is believed to be Hispanic or white, between 5'7" and 6'1" tall, and between 30–44 years of age.

What you can do:

If you recognize this person or have any information that might be of assistance, please contact the Medical Examiner’s office at 817-920-5700 ext. 8512.