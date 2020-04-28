Tarrant County to allow stay-at-home order to expire on April 30

Tarrant County officials Tuesday said they would allow its stay-at-home order to expire April 30.

But health officials in the county said the plan to start reopening businesses on Friday across the state does not align with data coming out of the county. Stores and restaurants can have customers inside not to exceed 25 percent of the businesses’ capacity.

“If you’re going to be out wear a mask to save lives. It’s not a requirement but it’s a strong recommendation,” said Dr. Vinny Taneja, county health director.

Taneja urged patrons as well as waiters, clerks and other store workers to take personal precautions.

“The data is not all a lining up to what the federal plan was and that’s clear from the briefing. But that’s just one input right? You have to balance out with what the business community is wanting, what the public is wanting. So I don’t envy the position that the governor and our elected leaders are in to make that hard decision,” Taneja said.

Commissioner Roy Brooks does not agree with reopening and reiterated his position during the meeting.

"The stats tell me it is not yet time to let up," Brooks said.

Judge Glenn Whitley offered the strongest argument for reopening the economy in Tarrant County -- the number of available hospital beds is in good shape.

“As we begin to re-open, the thing we want to watch is what is our hospital population. The governor in recent orders he issued yesterday said we need to maintain a 15 percent availability with anticipation of COVED-19 as well as emergency care. We are over 50 percent or right at 50 percent this morning, so we’ve got plenty,” Whitley said.

