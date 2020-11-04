Tarrant County still counting defective ballots

article

Tarrant County is still counting absentee ballots that were defective.

As of Tuesday night, nearly 70,000 people in the county had voted by mail. About 11,000 of those ballots had flawed barcodes and needed to be replicated so they could be counted.

Tarrant County said workers will continue non-stop until all ballots are counted.

Some good news is that it appears record early voting kept long lines to a minimum on election day there.