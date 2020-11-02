Tarrant County dealing with a shortage of ballot board members

article

Tarrant County called an emergency meeting Monday morning because of a shortage of workers on the ballot board.

Elections Administrator Heider Garcia said the shortage is due to COVID-19 and social distancing concerns.

“We want to make sure make sure that we have enough resources to finish this job,” he said.

The county is dealing with ballots being rejected because the scanners were not able to read the barcodes. Those ballots are in the process of being replicated and verified.

“Once we get to Tuesday night, if we haven’t finished duplicating the ballots that were defective, we have to continue counting until we have processed everything that was received by election day,” Garcia said.

Ballot board volunteers will need to work in pairs continuously until everything received before 7 p.m. on election night is counted. They won’t be allowed to stop, go home and return the next day.

Garcia asked both the Republican and Democratic parties to submit more names of volunteers who can be available overnight and in that situation if needed.

The board on Monday voted to approve those new members.