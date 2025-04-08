Tarrant County Sheriff's Office helps teen cancer patient get closer to world record

article

The Brief DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old brain cancer patient, was sworn in as an honorary deputy by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, bringing him closer to his goal of being sworn in by 1,000 law enforcement agencies. DJ began his mission after being inspired by officers who helped his family during Hurricane Harvey and in honor of a friend who also battled cancer. With more than 900 agencies already participating, including the U.S. Secret Service, DJ continues to raise awareness for childhood cancer while showing support for law enforcement.



A 13-year-old brain cancer patient is one agency closer to setting a world record after being sworn in as an honorary Tarrant County Sheriff’s Deputy.

What we know:

DJ Daniel, 13, was sworn in Monday by Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. He has now been honored by more than 900 law enforcement agencies across the country. His goal is to be sworn in by 1,000 agencies and earn a Guinness World Record.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office helped bring him one step closer.

The backstory:

DJ was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer at age 6 and given just six months to live. His interest in law enforcement began after Hurricane Harvey, when officers helped his family during the disaster.

He originally set a goal of being sworn in by 758 agencies to honor his friend Abigail, a fellow childhood cancer patient who was sworn in by the Supreme Court Police Department with badge number 758.

His mission has since grown—and now includes recognition from agencies such as the U.S. Secret Service.

What's next:

DJ hopes to reach his goal of 1,000 agencies, using his journey to raise awareness for childhood cancer and support law enforcement nationwide.

Dig deeper:

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Worth Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety received special permission to swear in DJ on the floor of the Texas House Chamber.

DJ has now officially joined the ranks.