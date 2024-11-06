Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn wins reelection

The Brief Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn was elected to serve for four more years. He defeated Democratic challenger, Patrick Moses, by 54%. Waybourn faced some criticism about recent jail deaths but was ultimately endorsed by Gov. Greg Abbott.



Tarrant County voters reelected Republican Bill Waybourn as sheriff.

The incumbent law officer defeated Democratic challenger, Patrick Moses, by 54% of the vote.

Waybourn, the former Dalworthington Gardens police chief, took office in 2016 after defeating longtime Sheriff Dee Anderson. He was reelected in 2020.

Waybourn made headlines for his comments and policies targeting illegal immigrants, including a push to identify inmates in the U.S. illegally and support for Senate Bill 4, which made illegal border crossing a state crime.

He was endorsed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Moses, a pastor and retired federal law enforcement officer, ran his campaign on concerns about a string of in-custody deaths at the Tarrant County jail.

He called Waybourn’s leadership into question, saying, "Enough is enough."

Waybourn previously asked for patience as investigators looked into the deaths.

The sheriff campaigned on some areas he considered successes during his time in office.

His campaign website points to an increase in Tarrant County DWI enforcement, the creation of a veterans pod in the detention bureau and efforts to combat issues at the border.