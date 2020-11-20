Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn tests positive for COVID-19

article

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the county said he began to quarantine one week ago, immediately after he started showing symptoms.

He tested positive for the virus on Saturday, Nov. 14.

He was in close contact with three people during his "high-risk" period, and all of them have tested negative.

Some members of the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office are currently in quarantine as a precaution.

Sheriff Waybourn and others are expected to return to work when it's deemed safe to do so.