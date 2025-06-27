Tarrant County GOP Chair defends 'deeply offensive' social media poll after call for removal

The Brief The Tarrant County Republican Party Chair, Bo French, is facing calls for his removal after posting a poll on social media asking "Who is a bigger threat to America?" with options "Jews" and "Muslims." The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Texas) has condemned the poll as "antisemitic" and "Islamophobic," demanding its removal and an apology from French. French defended the poll, stating to FOX 4 that "there is no greater threat than Islamic radicals."



A Texas Islamic group is calling for Tarrant County Republican Party Chair Bo French to be removed over a "deeply offensive and inflammatory" poll posted to his social media account.

French defended his stance in a statement to FOX 4, calling Islam an "ideology that wants to conquer us."

Tarrant County Republican Party chair shares poll

On Wednesday morning, Tarrant County Republican Party chair Bo French posted a poll to his X account.

The poll asked "Who is a bigger threat to America?" with the options being "Jews" and "Muslims."

The poll on French's page was still up as of Friday morning.

CAIR-Texas calls for removal of poll

The Texas chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations called the poll "Antisemitic" and "Islamophobic."

The group called for French to remove the poll and issue an apology.

"A poll asking Americans to choose whether Jews or Muslims are the 'bigger threat' is not only offensive—it’s dangerous. It fuels suspicion and division during a time when both Jewish and Muslim communities are facing heightened threats across the country. We categorically reject this hate and fearmongering and call on elected leaders to cease normalizing bigotry. Islamophobia and antisemitism will always be interconnected forms of hatred. They spring from the same well of ignorance, scapegoating and fear," said CAIR-Texas Board Member John Floyd.

Bo French defends poll

"In American, there is no greater threat than islamic radicals. Like a lot of Americans, I am troubled by the growing influence they have, especially since Biden let 20 million illegal aliens into our country in just four years. How many of them were jihadists? We won’t know until it is too late. So while it is valid to discuss the level of US funding in and around Israel, the voices recently spouting every increasing antisemitism need to wake up and look at the real threat. While I appreciate CAIR denouncing me, America won’t rest until we rid our communities of an ideology that wants to conquer us."