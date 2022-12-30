Tarrant County Public Health recommends wearing masks indoors as COVID cases rise

Tarrant County Public Health is recommending for people to wear a mask and social distance indoors again as COVID cases begin to spike again.

On Friday, Tarrant County said the COVID-19 Community level has changed to high.

More than 2,400 confirmed and probable cases of COVID have been detected in Tarrant County this week, according to county data.

Tarrant County has a list of sites for people who need a COVID test here.

They are also offering vaccines and boosters for anyone 6 months and older at several locations.