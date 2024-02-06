Tarrant County's Public Health Director resigns

Tarrant County's Public Health Director resigned on Tuesday.

The county put out a short statement on Tuesday afternoon saying, "Effective today, Veerinder "Vinny" Taneja submitted his resignation as the Director of Tarrant County Public Health."

Taneja resigned one day after news of a scathing human resources report went public.

According to the Fort Worth Star Telegram, the report described complaints from 16 current and former health department workers against Taneja and his deputy director.

Employees complained of a "toxic work environment," according to the paper.

Deputy county administrator Tom Stallings will serve as interim director while the county searches for a permanent replacement.

Taneja began as the director of Tarrant County Public Health in September 2014.

He served as health director during the COVID-19 pandemic, giving daily briefings on the county's emergency response.