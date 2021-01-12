Tarrant County opens second COVID-19 vaccine center in Hurst

A second vaccine center sponsored by Tarrant County Public Health opened Tuesday in Hurst.

Tarrant County's health director hopes this site will eventually administer about 2,000 vaccinations per day.

About 300 people were vaccinated in just a few hours Tuesday, but the county hopes to soon vaccinate up to 2,000 people a day at the newest vaccination site.

A sigh of relief for Beth Cunningham and her family as she and her mother were some of the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine at Tarrant County’s newest vaccination site at the Hurst Conference Center.

"I’m an elderly caregiver," Cunningham. "I’m her daughter and I have another elderly woman I care for."

Each person coming to get the shot had their own reasons.

"I’m also a senior, and I’ve got type 1 diabetes that I’ve had for 44 years," said Kandice Crumpler.

"I have underlying health conditions, so it just seemed like the right thing for me to do," said Patty Weaver. "I’m also a kids’ minister, so I’m with a lot of people all the time."

More than 280,000 are on the county’s waitlist to get the vaccine are eager to protect themselves and their loved ones against the virus.

Online appointments have helped ease long lines other sites in the county have experienced.

Residents must register online with Tarrant County Public Health and get an appointment before showing up to a vaccination site.

County public health officials say too many people showing up well before their appointment times caused the backups.

The county also says Texas health resources will also be opening up three community vaccination sites in Bedford, Fort Worth and Lake Worth in an effort to vaccinate another 7,000 people.

The Hurst Conference Center will be open Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for vaccinations, but you must register with the county and get an appointment before showing up.

Everyone who is vaccinated by the county will be reminded in 28 days to come back for their second.