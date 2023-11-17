Tarrant County National Adoption Day: Children and teens in foster care adopted

For the 22nd year, Tarrant County held its annual National Adoption Day event, helping many North Texans expand their family tree.

More than two dozen children and teens in foster care were adopted on Friday at the Tarrant County Family Court building.

Lawanda Williams adopted 4-year-old twin sisters.

They were joined at the courthouse by their new 5-year-old big sister and her 21-year-old biological sister, who were adopted together as well.

"That’s been my goal the whole time was just keeping the siblings together. There’s not a lot of homes available to take in multiple children, so that’s my mission," said Williams.

"It feels amazing, because at first it was very hard to find a mother to keep us together. I’m very glad and grateful she took us in as a family," said Joselyne Nahimana.

Williams is not alone when it comes to siblings in need of families.

"It’s a new step in a better direction, for the best," said Jose Dominguez who also adopted two sisters.

Judge Kenneth Newell, surrounded by stuffed animals, says Tarrant County Adoption Day is beyond special.

"Today, we get to connect these kids back to a forever family and thereby it’s the light at the end of the tunnel," he said.

The courtroom was turned into a celebration with volunteers, child welfare groups and area businesses coming together to make the day extra special.

"They are my forever babies, and I am their forever mom," said Williams.

