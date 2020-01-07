Tarrant County Meals on Wheels faces massive volunteer shortage

Meals on Wheels in Tarrant County is facing one of its largest volunteer shortages in recent memory.

The nonprofit said more than three dozen routes need to be filled as 2020 gets underway and it could use as many as 70 volunteers to fill open spots.

Five days a week volunteers spread out through the county and spend an hour, or longer if they want to, to help people in need.

“One of the clients, she calls me baby doll and says I remind her of her daughter and that touched my heart,” said volunteer Kalina Haynes.

She began volunteering six months ago and quickly learned many more like herself are needed. The Tarrant County agency has 42 routes that are considered uncovered.

The shortage has prompted administrators to join volunteers in the field.

"A lot of our volunteers are that baby boomer demographic and so they have older parents that now need full time care. That's kind of their main priority, they're entering retirement and wanting to enjoy that, so that's an element. But also we are constantly receiving new clients,” said Jordan Lyle, Meals on Wheels.

The volunteer shortage can affect clients like Marie Short.

"They need all the help they can get because they are doing something really great,” Short said.

For some it's about more than just delivering food.

"At least I know they are going to come see me. Whether anybody else does or not, they're going to be here,” Short said.

While each county is unique, Dallas County's Meals on Wheels says it too is struggling and could benefit from dozens of new volunteers.