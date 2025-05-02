Tarrant County Meals on Wheels impacted by funding cuts

The Brief Tarrant County Meals on Wheels saw another cut to its funding earlier this week. The latest cuts amount to $450,000. Tarrant County Meals on Wheels has seen $2 million in cuts since Oct. 2024.



Funding cuts could put services provided by Tarrant County Meals on Wheels in jeopardy.

Tarrant County Meals on Wheels funding cut

What we know:

The state, which distributes federal dollars to Meals on Wheels, suddenly cut $450,000 from the agency's budget.

That is in addition to an initial round of cuts several months ago.

Back in October, Tarrant County Meals on Wheels had $1.6 million cut from its funding, with the warning that more cuts could be coming.

The latest cut was delivered Tuesday evening, with less than 24-hours notice of it taking effect.

Why you should care:

Tarrant County Meals on Wheels officials say meal delivery will not be affected, but about five programs within the agency will be impacted.

Nutrition counseling, a home meds program, social reassurance, participant assessment and transportation are the programs that will be impacted.

Tarrant County Meals on Wheels serves close to 7,000 clients in Tarrant County.

What they're saying:

"We generally take some of our clients to our adult activity centers where they can socialize with people their own age and at that time, they can also get a meal provided. Now, they won’t be able to get there unless they have a ride or some other way to get there," said Philip Gonzalez, Tarrant County Meals on Wheels spokesperson.

What you can do:

For information on how you can volunteer with Tarrant County Meals on Wheels go to: https://mealsonwheels.org/volunteer/volunteer-opportunities/.