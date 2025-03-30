Tarrant County ME identifies victim in South Fort Worth shooting

article

The Brief The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the victim in a fatal shooting in South Fort Worth. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Maddox Garza. The investigation is ongoing.



The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has identified a victim in a fatal shooting that happened Thursday evening in South Fort Worth.

Fort Worth Fatal Shooting

What we know:

Police were called to the 6000 block of Portico Dr. after reports of a shooting. The area is south of I-20 and just west of Chisholm Trail Parkway.

When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Maddox Moses Garza with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Initial reports from police say this incident could have been a robbery by two people.

The Fort Worth Police Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding this shooting.

As of the last update from the police, no arrests have been made.