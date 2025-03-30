Tarrant County ME identifies victim in South Fort Worth shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has identified a victim in a fatal shooting that happened Thursday evening in South Fort Worth.
Fort Worth Fatal Shooting
What we know:
Police were called to the 6000 block of Portico Dr. after reports of a shooting. The area is south of I-20 and just west of Chisholm Trail Parkway.
When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Maddox Moses Garza with a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
Initial reports from police say this incident could have been a robbery by two people.
The Fort Worth Police Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding this shooting.
As of the last update from the police, no arrests have been made.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.