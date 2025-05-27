Tarrant County ME identifies victim in Fort Worth fatal shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a man who was killed in a Fort Worth shooting on Sunday.
Deadly Fort Worth Shooting
The backstory:
Fort Worth Police were called to the 4200 block of Carmel Ave. just before 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
The investigation revealed three victims were in a parked car when a suspect walked up to them and had a brief conversation with them. Police say the suspect pulled out a gun and shot into the vehicle, shooting all three victims.
One victim got out of the car and tried to run away, but collapsed near the vehicle.
The two others drove themselves to the hospital.
The suspect left the scene on foot after the shooting.
When police arrived, they found a victim with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Latest:
The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Alvion Ferrell Norris.
The identities of the other two shooting victims have not been released. Their conditions are not known.
This is an ongoing investigation by the homicide unit.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.