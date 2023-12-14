Expand / Collapse search

Tarrant County man indicted for murder in fentanyl overdose case

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Tarrant County grand jury handed down the county’s first murder indictment for a man accused of supplying deadly fentanyl.

Jacob Lindsay, 46, will stand trial for the murder of 26-year-old Brandon Harrison.

Harrison died from a fentanyl overdose in September.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, investigators found a bag containing a blue pill stamped with "M30" and a small crystal-like rock in his pocket after his death.

They got permission from his family to search his cellphone and found text messages suggesting he’d met someone in a Fort Worth parking lot to purchase two "percs" and methamphetamine.

Narcotics investigators said "percs" is a common street term for the prescription drug Percocet, which combines acetaminophen and oxycodone.

"Counterfeit pills may contain lethal amounts of fentanyl or methamphetamine and are extremely dangerous because they often appear identical to legitimate prescription pills, and the user is likely unaware of how lethal they can be," the affidavit states.

The investigators used Harrison’s phone to arrange another meeting with the person who had sold him the drugs.

They arrested Lindsay after he showed up at the meeting location with more blue pills, which tested positive in a field test for fentanyl.

His cellphone also contained the original text messages from Harrison, the affidavit states.

The grand jury’s indictment is the first in Tarrant County under a new Texas law that allows a person to be charged with murder for supplying fentanyl that leads to death.

In November, a Harris County man with multiple past convictions was the first in the state to be charged with murder for a fentanyl-related overdose.