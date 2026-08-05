Tarrant County man convicted of offering fake legal services to jail inmates
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - A Tarrant County man who falsely represented himself as a lawyer to jail inmates will spend the next decade in prison.
What we know:
60-year-old Ramond Davis Jr. pleaded guilty to impersonating a lawyer, the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office announced.
Davis Jr. offered legal services to inmates at the Tarrant County Jail, falsely claiming to be a lawyer.
(FOX Local)
Officials said Davis Jr. even met with families of inmates, collecting around $3000 per case.
Davis Jr. was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the offense.
What we don't know:
We don't know how many people Davis Jr. falsely offered legal services to, or how much money he took from the victims.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.