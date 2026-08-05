Tarrant County man convicted of offering fake legal services to jail inmates

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The Brief 60-year-old Ramond Davis Jr. was sentenced to 10 years in prison after falsely claiming to be a lawyer to Tarrant County Jail inmates. Investigators said Davis Jr. met with families of inmates and made around $3000 per case. It's unclear how many victims were involved with Davis Jr.'s scheme.



A Tarrant County man who falsely represented himself as a lawyer to jail inmates will spend the next decade in prison.

What we know:

60-year-old Ramond Davis Jr. pleaded guilty to impersonating a lawyer, the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office announced.

Davis Jr. offered legal services to inmates at the Tarrant County Jail, falsely claiming to be a lawyer.

(FOX Local)

Officials said Davis Jr. even met with families of inmates, collecting around $3000 per case.

Davis Jr. was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the offense.

What we don't know:

We don't know how many people Davis Jr. falsely offered legal services to, or how much money he took from the victims.