Group injured after lightning strikes canopy in Tarrant County storm

The Brief Over a dozen people have been treated for injuries after a Tarrant County lightning strike. The group of 14 people were attempting to hold down an outdoor canopy during a storm. Lightning struck the canopy, causing two people to be taken to a hospital for care, and the other 12 to be treated at the scene.



Fourteen people were injured by a bolt of lightning in Tarrant County on Sunday, officials say.

According to Cresson Fire Chief Ron Becker, the incident happened when a group of people were attempting to hold down a canopy during a storm.

Tarrant County Lightning Injuries

What we know:

Becker said the group was at Benbrook Lake when Sunday's storm swept through the area. In the midst of the high winds, 14 people gathered under a canopy, which they attempted to hold down during the storm.

Lightning struck the canopy, a tree, and a vehicle, Becker said, causing injuries to all 14 occupants.

Of the injured people, 12 were treated for minor injuries and released at the scene, according to Becker. The other two were taken from the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

North Texas Hail

During the same fast-moving storm that moved through North Texas on Sunday evening, large hail stones fell in Tarrant County while the weather pushed eastward.

FOX 4 viewers submitted videos and images of hail that fell in Arlington and surrounding areas around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The storm was moving eastward at around 25 miles per hour around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Viewers reported hearing sirens as far east as Oak Cliff.

The hailstones produced by the storms were large enough to cause damage to vehicles and other property. The hail could also cause injury to individuals outdoors during the storm.