Tarrant County leaders reorganizing criminal justice court system’s chain of command

Tarrant County leaders will soon decide on big changes proposed to the county's criminal justice system.

Commissioners are considering the move of dozens of criminal court staff members to the direct authority of county administrators. They currently report to judges.

There was significant opposition to the proposal involving the county's criminal court system. It began today with a pretty turbulent reaction from one commissioner.

A volatile exchange between Commissioner Alisa Simmons and County Administrator Chandler Merritt over a controversial proposal.

"Would you characterize this proposed action as a major restructuring?" Simmons asked.

"I think that’s a consideration for the court," Merritt said.

"This seems to continue to be a pattern with you and me, and I’m not going to continue to tolerate it," Simmons said.

Simmons says she was disregarded from all communication on a plan to reorganize the county’s criminal court system, which would ultimately give the county judge authority over key support staff of criminal judges.

"You’re not going to forget to brief me. I’m not going to be the last person you… I’m not putting up with that bulls**t anymore, Chandler," Simmons said.

A lengthy list of speakers, including attorneys and judges, opposed the idea and pointed out what they consider an overall lack of transparency.

"The defense bar is an equal stakeholder to the criminal district attorney’s office, and yet nobody has asked our opinion or discussed this decision with us," said Emily LaChance with the Tarrant County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.

"Thus, putting CCA under your administration is a bad idea. I do not agree to. I do not consent to it," said Tarrant County Judge David Hagerman.

"Some members of this court had been planning a reorganization to bring the judicial branch of Tarrant County’s government under their control," said Becky Delaune, who opposed the plan. "They concocted a plan to take control of our courts without even consulting the county judges."

Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare said the proposal could remedy what he calls financial mismanagement and save the county roughly $174,000. It’s a reference to claims that some court staffers get paid for more hours than they actually work.

The plan also called for eliminating the position of criminal courts administrator and replacing it with a director who would report to the county administrator and not to the judges.

It’s worth noting the changes would affect the process of setting criminal bonds, something O’Hare has been publicly critical of. In at least one recent case, he took to social media to criticize what he considered an extremely low bond amount for a suspect in a shooting that injured an off-duty sheriff’s deputy.

Several commenters say the proposed changes violate the state constitution’s separation of powers clause. Others suggested an outright political agenda.

"Elections have consequences, folks," said Marq Clayton, who opposes the plan. "And this is what happens when we elect leaders who seek power and control over the best interests of the residents."

The commissioners came back from executive session and approved an alternate plan. They'll create a working group that involves more stakeholders from the court system and county administration. They hope to move forward with a plan by July 1.