Tarrant County judge says college campus voting locations are ‘a waste of manpower’

With early voting for the 2024 U.S. presidential election just around the corner, Tarrant County commissioners are divided on the use of certain early voting locations.

The Republican commissioners questioned why there were voting locations on college campuses less than a mile from other locations off campus.

There’s been a greater focus on election operations this cycle.

Tarrant County has 50 proposed early voting sites, the same as the 2020 election.

However, County Judge Tim O’Hare calls the college locations "a waste of manpower."

Commissioners were set to approve the 50 locations, but O’Hare raised concerns about the proximity college campus polling locations had to those off campus.

O’Hare specifically pointed to the polling sites at TCU and UT Arlington. Both locations happen to be in precincts that have Democratic commissioners.

In an election where more young people also could turn out, Democrats on the commission called it voter suppression.

Commissioner Manny Ramirez was out, and the vote was 2-2.

The county has 21 days before early voting to approve the sites.

The county elections administrator says they hope to notify the locations by Friday, which is 60 days away.

"Those sites typically have high voter turnout," said Commissioner Roy Brooks. "To eliminate them I think would be an act of voter suppression."

"I am not attempting to eliminate. I believe having two locations three-tenths of a mile in your precinct is a waste of money and manpower," O’Hare said. "I believe having UTA and Arlington sub courthouse less than a mile from each other is a waste of money and manpower. You two are welcome to pick which one you want."

The elections administrator said it’s hard to find venues that will agree to the early voting schedule.

Commissioner Brooks said they added college campuses in the leadup to the 2020 election.

The court did agree on a raise for Tarrant County elections workers. Some noted that it’s still not the same as Dallas County, but it’s a step forward.