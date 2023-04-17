Tarrant County inmate charged with murder after punching pregnant hospital staff member

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate getting treated at the hospital punched a pregnant staff member, killing her unborn child.

It happened last Wednesday at JPS Hospital in Fort Worth.

The inmate, 39-year-old Cheri Akil, was being treated and restrained because she was potentially suicidal.

While the pregnant hospital staff member was standing next to Akil, authorities say she punched her in the stomach.

The staff member was immediately sent to the JPS Trauma Unit for treatment. An ultrasound determined that the unborn child no longer had a pulse.

Akil is now charged with murder on top of her original charges.