Tarrant County inmate captured minutes after escape from laundry facility

The Brief A second inmate escaped custody in Tarrant County on Tuesday afternoon, escaping from a jail laundry facility on Resource Drive before being recaptured minutes later. The incident follows a high-profile escape on Monday, where inmate Carlos Rodriguez Romero allegedly slipped his handcuffs and fled a transport van while wearing only underwear. The identity of the Tuesday escapee remains unreleased.



What we know:

The inmate escaped from the Tarrant County Jail laundry facility Tuesday afternoon in the area of Resource Drive and South Loop 820. The inmate was caught after a brief pursuit near Oak Grove Road around 1:30 p.m.

Four Fort Worth ISD campuses were placed on secure status due to the search for the inmate. The schools affected were O.D. Wyatt High School, TCC South Collegiate High School, Clifford Davis Elementary School, and Carter Park Elementary School.

The secure status was lifted and activities were resumed quickly after the inmate was in custody.

What we don't know:

Tarrant County officials have not released the name of the inmate as of this report.

It is unclear how he was able to escape.

This is a developing story.

Monday jail escape

A Tarrant County jail inmate escaped custody Monday and was recaptured after a manhunt the same afternoon.

Carlos Rodriguez Romero, 27, reportedly slipped through his handcuffs and escaped the van he was in on his way to court.

Police apprehended him at a trailer park near where he escaped. He was captured only wearing boxers and a white T-shirt.