Tarrant County woman sentenced to 30 years in human trafficking case

article

The Brief Emily Hutchins, 25, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated promotion of prostitution in Tarrant County. Prosecutors say Hutchins recruited girls, managed their prostitution ads, and used threats of homelessness or exposure to force them to have sex for money. She kept most of their earnings.



A Tarrant County woman will spend the next 30 years behind bars after pleading guilty in a human trafficking case.

What we know:

According to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office, 25-year-old Emily Hutchins pleaded guilty to aggravated promotion of prostitution.

She was then sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Featured article

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors said Hutchins recruited girls for prostitution roles.

She allegedly set up their ads and forced them to have sex for money. She then kept most of that money.

Hutchins also threatened the victims, telling them they’d have nowhere to live or that she would expose them to friends and family if they didn’t comply.

What we don't know:

It’s not clear how many victims were involved in the case.