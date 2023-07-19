Crews battling grass fire in Tarrant County

The heat, dry conditions, and wind are creating the perfect environment for grass fires, like the one crews are fighting in Tarrant County.

There's a large grass fire burning in the Eagle Mountain Lake area, northwest of Fort Worth.

Sky 4 flew over it at West Bonds Ranch Road and Saginaw Boulevard.

Fire crews from multiple departments are working to get the flames under control.

Air support has been requested to help put the fire out.

Some people nearby were being asked to evacuate.