Tarrant County Go Red for Women luncheon raises awareness, money to battle heart disease

The Brief The Tarrant County Go Red for Women luncheon was held on Friday. The organization looks to raise money for heart health education, awareness and more. More than $1 million has been raised so far this year.



The American Heart Association held its annual Tarrant County Go Red for Women luncheon on Friday.

Go Red for Women Luncheon

The luncheon, with the theme "Giving Heart Disease the Boot," brought people together to raise awareness and money for extending the reach of heart health education, local resources and more.

A Fort Worth ballroom was filled with bright red outfits for the event.

Through donations, community fundraising and other activities, leaders of the event announced that this year's campaign has already raised more than $1 million.

What they're saying:

The organization is hoping to raise awareness about the risk of heart disease.

"We are informing women how important it is for them to understand their heart health," said Becky Renfro Borbolla, Renfro Foods. "One and three women will have some kind of heart incident or heart disease and they need to understand have your heart checked."

"Every year we come together, partner with organizations in the community and advocate for research, AEDs in schools and public areas and really just educating women and men about the risk factors and what they can do to not become a statistic," said Dr. Amy Papst from Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital.