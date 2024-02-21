Tarrant County commissioners vote to end partnership giving free bus rides to voters on Election Day

Tarrant County commissioners abruptly ended a five-year partnership with Trinity Metro to provide free bus service for voters on Election Day.

The court's conservative majority decided it is not appropriate to use county money for this service, despite the objection of one long-time commissioner.

With commissioners Roy Brooks and Alisa Simmons opposing the action, the conservative majority of the Tarrant County Commissioners Court, led by Judge Tim O’Hare, put the brakes on a program that pays for free rides to the polls on Trinity Metro buses.

"I don’t believe it is the county government’s responsibility to try to get more people out to the polls. That is not the responsibility of county government, it is not the responsibility of taxpayers, which is where our money comes from," O’Hare said.

The county agreement with Trinity Metro Service had been in place since 2019.

This latest request for funding, not to exceed $10,000, would’ve provided courtesy rides on Election Day, March 5, and through the end of May for potential run-off elections.

Both DART, in the Dallas-area, and the Denton County Transit Authority offer similar election ride services, but in this case, it is Tarrant County's sponsorship of the Trinity Metro that drew objections from the court.

"Our attorney general, like him or not, has an opinion that it’s an improper use of public funds," O’Hare said. "But the other issue is this is only for a small section of the community. I don’t think taxpayers across the entire county want to pay for a small segment of the population to get on a bus to vote."

O’Hare told the court he believes the county paying for free rides to the polls is equivalent to paying people to vote, which is a federal law violation.

"I reject the notion that it is not the responsibility of county government," Commissioner Roy Brooks said.

Brooks, the outgoing Democrat who has served on the court for 20 years, insisted the goal of the free rides is to help low-income families and others with limited transportation options.

He also addressed the history of disenfranchisement against African Americans, even after being given the legal right to vote.

"We’ve died on the streets of America at the hands of cops with dogs who were sic’d upon the people, at the hands of lynchers, club, service [and those] who terrorized our communities, and made it plain that voting was something that was not for you, boy. We have a responsibility to make it easy for people to vote," he said.

"Taxpayer funds should not be used to get people to the polls, that’s not what we’re supposed to be doing," O’Hare said.