Tarrant County finally adopts cite and release policy for minor offenses

Tarrant County is the last large county in Texas to begin allowing people to be ticketed and released for many minor crimes.

The state law allowing "cite and release" was passed more than 10 years ago.

It’s for people facing some misdemeanor charges including minor drug offenses.

Instead of an automatic trip to jail to be booked, police officers will have discretion. They can choose to cite people and let them go.

The policy allows officers to get back on the streets sooner and frees up space in jails.