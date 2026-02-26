Eagles concert at Globe Life Field forces Northwest ISD prom to move venues

article

Eaton High School will not hold their prom at Globe Life Field after an Eagles concert was scheduled for the same day, despite the school scheduling their event months in advance.

Eagles concert blocks prom

What we know:

The Eagles will come to North Texas as a part of their farewell tour. They're scheduled to play at Globe Life Field in Arlington on May 16.

The problem is, Globe Life Field is where V.R. Eaton High School of Northwest ISD was supposed to have their prom on the same night.

In a letter to seniors, Eaton principal Stacy Miles said they "do not currently have an equitable solution" to still hold their prom at the home of the Rangers.

Miles says the school signed a contract with the venue last year, and that they found out about the concert through promotional emails, not from the venue itself.

According to Eaton High School's calendar on Northwest ISD's website, the school has re-booked their prom for the Hurst Convention Center.

What they're saying:

"Trust me when I say that me, Mrs. Sirmons, and Mrs. Zeske are disappointed in the company's response to us and disappointed to have to give you this news," Miles said in a statement.

Rev Entertainment, the official events partner and booking agent for Globe Life Field, says they are working with the school to figure out a new date for their prom.

"We have been working with event organizers and have reached a resolution pending a new date. In coordination with the school, we are committed to providing an alternative experience at no expense to ensure all students have a memorable celebration," Mat Mallian, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications for Rev Entertainment, said to FOX 4 in an email.