Tarrant County extends disaster declaration, announces new restrictions

Tarrant County's local disaster declaration is now extended for at least two more weeks.

The Commissioner's Court held an emergency meeting Sunday night. Commissioners voted to close bars, theaters, gyms and salons through at least April 5.

That's on top of amendments that were made on Saturday that state there should be no gathers of more than 10 people. The county also prohibits in-person worship services but allows for there to be church staff on-site to facilitate online services.

Punishments were also put in place for people violating the order. They'll face up to a $1,000 fine or up to $180 days in jail.

Commissioners did not discuss a "shelter at home" order like the one that was issued in Dallas County. But they won't rule out more drastic measures in the future and plan to meet again on Tuesday.

All malls in Tarrant County are now closed, along with other non-essential retail establishments, such as barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, spas, and massage parlors.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, and other “essential” businesses will remain open. Restaurants will be limited to drive-thru, takeout, or delivery.

While COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same:

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when you can't wash your hands.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve. Don’t use your hands to cover coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Coronavirus FAQ: Here’s what you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Get a flu shot. (Although the flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, it is flu season.)

