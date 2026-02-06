Post Malone’s childhood home in Texas hits market

The Brief The childhood home of musician Post Malone is up for sale in Grapevine, Texas. The 1,685-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath house is listed at $549,900. According to the Zillow listing, the home has been "tastefully updated."



The childhood home of musician Post Malone hit the market in Grapevine, Texas, this week.

What we know:

The 1,685-square-foot house located on Eaton Lane has been listed at $549,900. It features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and has been "tastefully updated" and "thoughtfully renovated," according to the listing on Zillow.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ The childhood home of Post Malone in Grapevine, Texas, was listed for sale on Feb. 5, 2026. (Zillow/Meyer Group Real Estate) From: FOX Local

"Recent upgrades include a beautifully updated primary bathroom, triple-pane energy-efficient windows, a new AC unit, and a new water heater, plus many additional improvements," the listing read.

According to the listing, the property is about a mile from Grapevine’s Main Street and is zoned to the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District.

Meyer Group Real Estate is handling the listing.

Post Malone performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Mazur for The Recording Academy / Getty Images)

The backstory:

Post Malone, 30, moved to Grapevine in 2005 and was raised there before his rise to stardom. The cross-genre crooner paid homage to his Texas roots in a 2024 song called "Back to Texas."

Most recently, Malone honored the late "Godfather of Heavy Metal" Ozzy Osbourne during a performance at the 68th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.