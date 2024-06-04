Tarrant County Election Integrity Task Force hasn't yielded any criminal charges since its creation

Sixteen months after Tarrant County launched its Election Integrity Task Force, the unit has investigated dozens of complaints. However, none have led to any charges or prosecutions.

Democrat County Commissioner Alisa Simmons requested an update during Tuesday's commissioner's court meeting.

In February last year, the Republican county judge, sheriff and district attorney announced a joint operation to investigate complaints of possible voter fraud.

Since then, the DA's office has investigated 12 complaints. The sheriff's office received 70 complaints. It's not clear how many were dismissed.

The county administrator says there are still at least some active investigations.

"We have dedicated funds to this task force, and I just wanted to see if after a year it's been performing or if it’s necessary," said Simmons.

The task force uses existing employees from the sheriff's and DA's offices. Both said the work has little to no impact on their budgets.

It's also worth noting that voters for years have been able to file election-related complaints with the Texas secretary of state.