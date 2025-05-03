Tarrant County confirms first local case of measles

article

The Brief Tarrant County officials confirmed their first local case of measles. The case was confirmed on May 2. The patient went to the emergency room of Methodist Mansfield on the night Tuesday, April 29.



Nearly 700 cases of measles have been reported in connection to a West Texas outbreak since January. It is unclear if the Tarrant County case is connected.

Tarrant County Measles Case

What we know:

Very few details have been released so far.

The case was confirmed on Friday, May 2.

The patient went to the emergency room of Methodist Mansfield on Broad Street from 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 29 to 3 a.m. on Wednesday, April 30.

What we don't know:

Tarrant County Public Health did not release any information about the patient or their travel history.

Potential Exposure

What You Should Do:

If you were at the Methodist Mansfield ER between 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 29 and 3 a.m. on Wednesday, April 30, you are asked to contact your healthcare provider immediately.

They also want people who were potentially exposed to monitor for measles symptoms, including high fever, cough, runny nose and rash, through May 20, 2025.

Other local measles cases

Local perspective:

Recently, cases have been reported in Rockwall County, Collin County and Denton County.

Tarrant County previously reported a person who had tested positive for measles traveled to Grapevine in late March.

Denton County

Health officials in Denton County reported the first case of measles in the county on Wednesday.

Health officials said anyone who was at the following places should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 13, especially if you are unvaccinated or immunocompromised:

Pretty Burrito, 500 Flower Mound Road, Flower Mound, TX, on April 19 from 10 a.m.- noon

Donut Plaza, 1900 s Garden Ridge Rd, Flower Mound, TX, on April 19 from 10 a.m. - noon

Rangers Republic at Texas Live!, 1605 E. Randol Mill Rd., Arlington, TX, on April 19 from 2 - 5 p.m.

Globe Life Field, 734 Stadium Dr., Arlington, TX, on April 19 from 3-8 p.m.

Guitars and Growlers, 400 Flower Mound Rd, Flower Mound, TX, on April 19 from 6 p.m - midnight.

Walmart, 801 W. Main St., Lewisville, TX, on April 19 from 10 p.m. - April 20, 1 a.m.

Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church at 6101 Morriss Rd, Flower Mound, TX, on April 20 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

WinCo Foods, 1288 W. Main St., Lewisville, TX, on April 21 from 8-11:30 p.m.

Pho Tay Do, 1403 E. Campbell Rd., Richardson, TX, on April 22 from 3-6:30 p.m.

Collin County

Health officials in Collin County confirmed a measles exposure in Frisco on Friday.

According to the Collin County Health Department, the exposure was on Tuesday at Walmart near Highway 121 and Custer Road.

The infected person was at the store between 1:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Officials said anyone who may have been in that store who is unvaccinated, pregnant, or immunocompromised should contact their healthcare provider.

Previously, Collin County Health Care Services confirmed a student at Willow Springs Middle School in Lucas had measles. Officials notified contacts and said families should make sure vaccinations are up to date.

Rockwall County

In April, health officials confirmed a case of measles in Rockwall County.

Health officials reported that the individual had recently traveled to West Texas, the center of the measles outbreak in the state, but health officials have not officially linked the case to the outbreak.

The person stayed at home while they were infectious and recovered.

Another Rockwall County case was linked to international travel.

Texas Measles Outbreak

Big picture view:

State health officials said the number of measles cases in the state linked to a West Texas outbreak has grown to 683 since January. 20 of those cases were new cases reported on Friday.

Gaines County, the center of the outbreak, did not report any additional cases on Friday. The county has reported 396 cases and accounts for more than half of the state's cases.

Cochran, Dallam, Dawson, Gaines, Garza, Lynn, Lamar, Lubbock, Terry, and Yoakum counties have been designated as "outbreak counties" by DSHS.

There have been 89 patients hospitalized since the outbreak started.

In Texas, two school-aged children have died from complications with the measles. Neither was vaccinated, and state health officials said they had no known underlying conditions.

What is measles?

Why you should care:

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness. The virus is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Illness onset (high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes) begins a week or two after someone is exposed. A few days later, the telltale rash breaks out as flat, red spots on the face and then spreads down the neck and trunk to the rest of the body.

A person is contagious from about four days before the rash appears to four days after. People with measles should stay home from work or school during that period.

Symptoms of Measles

Common symptoms of measles include:

High fever (as high as 105°F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.