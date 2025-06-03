Tarrant County Commissioners to vote on controversial redistricting plan

The Brief Tarrant County Commissioners are set to vote today on a controversial redistricting proposal aimed at increasing conservative representation on the Commissioners Court. The plan, championed by Republican County Judge Tim O'Hare, would redraw two currently Democratic-leaning precincts and faces opposition from some residents and mayors who allege racial discrimination and a lack of community involvement. The proposal sparks debate over the use of potentially outdated 2020 census data, though supporters note the county's redistricting has been delayed for nearly 15 years.



Tarrant County Commissioners are expected to vote today on a controversial redistricting proposal that aims to reshape county precinct boundaries. The commissioners will meet this morning at 10 a.m., with the proposal listed on the agenda.

Tarrant County redistricting proposal

What we know:

Republican County Judge Tim O'Hare has openly stated his motive for the redistricting: to increase conservative leadership in Tarrant County by decreasing the number of Democrats on the Commissioners Court.

The proposed precinct maps would redraw Precincts 1 and 2, which currently lean Democratic.

Dig deeper:

The Commissioners Court serves as the county's governing body. Currently, it is evenly split with two Democrats and two Republicans.

Redistricting typically occurs after the U.S. Census to ensure precinct lines are balanced according to population. Critics of the current proposal raise concerns about whether the 2020 census data used to create the maps is too old. However, mayors who support the plan point out that the county's redistricting has been delayed for nearly 15 years.

A letter signed by mayors from 10 Tarrant County cities opposes the plan, though O'Hare claims two of them have since changed their stance.

Tarrant County redistricting proposal

Local perspective:

O'Hare has faced pushback from residents, with some alleging his plan is racially discriminatory and violates the federal Voting Rights Act. O'Hare disputes these claims, stating he does not believe party affiliation is strictly determined by race and that the new maps would match the county's demographics. Some county mayors disagree with O'Hare's assessment.

What they're saying:

"I believe Tarrant County would be better served if we have strong Republican leadership," O'Hare said. "Tarrant County voters have elected Republicans to every single countywide office dating back 30 years, but we have 2 to 2 when it comes to Republicans and Democrats on the Commissioners Court. I think it should more accurately reflect our voting population, so I want to see it go to 3 to 1."

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross expressed concern, stating, "I've never seen a redistricting process go this quick without any significant community involvement whatsoever..."