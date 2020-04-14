Tarrant County commissioners discuss reopening businesses

article

Tarrant County reported four additional deaths on Tuesday.

The health department warned the peak there may not arrive until sometime next month. Still, county commissioners discussed plans to slowly begin reopening parts of the economy.

Tarrant County commissioners discuss progress and predictions for moving forward while continuing to fight the spread of COVID-19.

A plan for gradually phasing down the emergency orders that have shuttered businesses deemed non-essential and kept people under a stay-at-home mandate since March 24.

“As we begin to look at coming out of it, we need to look at the data and let them tell us how to lessen the restrictions a little bit,” said Tarrant County Judge Glenn Whitley.

Whitley and the county’s public health director, Dr. Vinny Taneja, seem to agree medical experts and data should dictate action toward relaxing restrictions and likely no action will happen before the end of April or possibly into mid-May.

Judge Whitley offered an example of what the early stages of softening restrictions might look like.

“If it brings back the restaurants, maybe it’s only at 50 percent capacity. Maybe all of the employees have to be wearing masks,” the judge said. “And maybe the customers, if my wife and I go in to eat, maybe we have to have our temperatures taken.”

Commissioner Roy Brooks points out the extreme importance of being careful not to move so quickly as to suffer a setback in the overall effort to flatten the curve.

“We are not through to the other side,” Brooks said. “We need to stay the course and follow the medical advice.”