Tarrant County sued over new Commissioners Court map; lawsuit claims racial discrimination

A federal lawsuit has been filed against Tarrant County and Judge Tim O'Hare claiming the county's new Commissioners Court map intentionally discriminates based on race.

The lawsuit comes just one day after the Republican-led Commissioners Court approved the new map in a 3-2 vote.

The suit claims the new map violates the Voting Rights Act and the U.S. Constitution.

Tarrant County Redistricting

The backstory:

Currently, Tarrant County Commissioners Court consists of Republican County Judge Tim O'Hare, two Republican Commissioners and two Democratic commissioners.

Critics of redistricting say the new map increases the chances that at least one of the two Democratic-leaning precincts will flip during the next election.

O'Hare told FOX 4 the redistricting effort fulfills a campaign promise to increase the court's Republican majority.

"For us not to do that, when we are the controlling party, the majority party, would be foolish on our part, because we know if we lost, they would do the exact same thing," said O’Hare. "Tarrant County is alive and well in terms of being a red county and we intend to keep it that way."

Tarrant County Sued

Dig deeper:

The lawsuit says that on April 2, 2025, Tarrant County entered into a contract with the Virginia-based Public Interest Legal Foundation to redraw the districts.

According to the suit, the new map packs the bulk of the county's minority voters into one precinct while splitting the others among the three other precincts.

"While Map 7 disenfranchises just 5% of Tarrant County’s Anglo adults, it disenfranchises 19% of the County’s Black adults and 12% of its Latino adults. Black adults are thus four times more likely than Anglo adults to be disenfranchised under Map 7 and Latino adults are over twice as likely to be disenfranchised than Anglo adults," reads the suit.

Five Tarrant County voters who are now in new districts were named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

The suit claims the Black and Latino voters are disenfranchised because they are now unable to vote for County Commissioner in the Nov. 2026 election. Under the previous map, they would have been able to cast their ballot.

Typically, redistricting is done every 10 years after the census.

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court voted not to change it after the 2020 census.

The suit argues that there was no population imbalance or other reason to require the map change.

"Specifically,the plan was drafted and passed in a process designed to be discriminatory, at leastin part to minimize the political power of Black voters and Latino voters by limiting their ability to influence commissioner court elections to a single district out of four when minorities are the majority of residents in the County and just shy of half of eligible voters in Tarrant County," reads the suit.

The suit calls to permanently stop Tarrant County from adopting Map 7 and asks for any future maps to go under review in federal court.