Tarrant Area Fook Bank continues holding Mega Food Bank events

Tarrant Area Food Bank kicked off its first Mega Food Bank since the holidays with two giveaways Thursday.

There was one in Mansfield in partnership with the non-profit organization, Harvesting in Mansfield.

Each Thursday, it distributes boxes of food for 700-900 families, with no zip code restrictions.

Harvesting in Mansfield said the generosity of donors is helping them to meet the growing demand, but there is still a need.

"We are obviously always looking for volunteers. We are lacking in volunteers. A lot of our volunteers were senior citizens and a lot of them are not able to volunteer because of the pandemic," said Lisa Richardson, associate executive director for Harvesting in Mansfield.

for information on volunteering or for those looking to receive food from Harvesting in Mansfield.