Tarrant Area Food Bank gets egg donation as part of payoff for World Series bet

A friendly World Series challenge is helping families in need in Tarrant County.

The county judges in Tarrant County and Maricopa County, in Arizona, agreed that whoever won the World Series would get a large donation to their county.

Since the Rangers beat the Diamondbacks in the World Series, Maricopa County sent pallets of fresh eggs to the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

The county judge said this donation is perfect timing for the holidays.

"Not only do we get to help families in need, we get to raise awareness of the needs," Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare said. "And hopefully this Christmas, no families that ask for food will be turned away."

Organizers said eggs were donated due to how difficult it is for food banks to receive protein and produce.

O’Hare said more than 51,000 eggs were donated Friday.